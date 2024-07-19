Make every day a great hair day with Watsons' hair essentials!

Watsons, the leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer, offers a wide array of hair finds for all kinds, ensuring every day is a great hair day. Customers can say goodbye to lackluster locks and hello to hair that exudes confidence and beauty.
With solutions tailored for every hair type and need, Watsons empowers customers to own their hair journey, turning each strand into a statement of self-expression.
'Dare to be Hue: A Do-It-Yourself Hair Coloring Challenge'
Inspiring and empowering customers, Watsons presents "Dare to Be Hue: A Do-It-Yourself Hair Coloring Challenge." In this exciting initiative, Watsons selected random shoppers to try a new hair color, embrace bold new looks, and celebrate their individuality.
Participants include Ting Joson, a 60-year-old fitness instructor seeking an exciting way to cover her grays; Poy Villamonte, a digital creator aiming to reinvent his hairstyle with a bold change; and Clarice Tonquin, a millennial corporate officer whose hair has never been colored and is looking to spice up her look. Their transformations highlight how easy it is to use DIY hair colors available at Watsons, making self-expression through hair color more convenient and accessible than ever. There's no need to go to a salon for hair color because you can achieve beautiful results in the comfort of your home.
The "Dare to Be Hue" campaign was launched during the Watsons Hair Goals event held last July 17, 2024 at Watsons SM Mall of Asia, showcasing unique stories and inspiring transformations that highlighted Watsons' dedication to making their customers look good, do good, and feel great.
Amazing Offers at the Hair Goals & Hair Color Sale!
Watsons also offers exciting deals on hair care essentials at the Hair Goals Sale running this July until August. Customers can achieve their dream hair and enjoy great savings with Buy 1, Take 1 deals and discounts of up to 50 percent on their favorite hair brands like Naturals by Watsons, Hairfix, Hair Treats, L’Oréal, Vitress, Revlon, Head & Shoulders, Palmolive, Moist Diane, Kiss, Hana, Monea, Curls, Gatsby, and Mise en Scene.
For those looking to change or refresh their style, the Hair Color Sale from July 19 to 21 provides fantastic ways to save. These great deals are available at any of the 1,100+ Watsons stores nationwide and via the Watsons App.
For added convenience, customers can opt for Click & Collect Express and have their orders picked up in 30 minutes or less, or choose Home Delivery Express** and have their products delivered straight to their doorstep within three hours (available in select cities only). Watsons has truly made it easier than ever for everyone to get their favorite hair products when needed.
Watsons inspires customers to embrace their unique identity by celebrating their beauty and individuality through hairstyle and hair color choices. With a wide array of affordable hair care products, accessories, and styling tools, Watsons offers great finds for all kinds of hair needs, empowering individuals to express themselves freely. So whether you are keeping up with the latest hair trends to restocking your hair care favorites, every day is a great hair day with Watsons; your go-to for any hair essentials.
Watsons Club members are also in for a treat this August because tickets to the Watsons Playlist P-pop Concert are still up for grabs! Enjoy performances from SB19, Kaia, HORI7ON, Alamat and G22 this August 18, 2024, at the Mall of Asia Arena. For more information, check out the Watsons App or see the mechanics on watsons.com.ph
Don't miss out on the latest news in the world of health, wellness, and beauty.