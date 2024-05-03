Make your Mother’s Day at NUSTAR Resort Cebu

There’s nothing like the profound love and devotion that mothers bring into everyone’s life. As Mother's Day approaches, it's a perfect time to honor and cherish these extraordinary women for their unconditional love and endless sacrifices.

This Mother's Day, join NUSTAR Resort Cebu in celebrating the queen that she is. To help make this day truly special for every mother, NUSTAR has curated a range of experiences and offerings to ensure she feels appreciated and pampered.

Make Your Mother’s Day Grand Treat mom to a luxurious stay and a sunset cruise to celebrate her in style. Bookings for the Crucero sunset cruise are priced at P2,200 per person, inclusive of cocktails. With NUSTAR’s Crucero, guests can cruise along the coast of Cebu and watch a sunset painting in progress from the comfort of a private boat.

Guests who book a stay at Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu can avail of the Crucero experience for an additional P1,500 per person only.

Booking is open from May 1 to 30, 2024, while the Crucero sunset cruise is available only on May 11 and May 18, both Saturdays. Room rates start at P10,500.

Book via https://bitl.y/ReserveNowAtFiliHotel,or call the trunkline at (032) 888 8282 or email NUSTAR at contactus@nustar.com.ph.

Make Your Mother’s Day Relaxing

Mom deserves the ultimate pampering experience this Mother's Day at Hagod Spa. Let her indulge in pure bliss as skilled therapists pamper her with a luxurious treatment tailored to rejuvenate both body and mind.

Begin her journey to relaxation with the exquisite chocolate-infused scrub, delicately exfoliating and revitalizing her skin. Following this, a soothing Swedish Massage will melt away any tension, leaving her feeling utterly renewed and invigorated.

This offer, valid from May 8 to 15, 2024, can be availed as a gift certificate with a three-month validity period from purchase. Clients will receive a special gift, subject to availability. An additional 30-minute back massage will be given to mothers celebrating their birthday in May. Book now by calling NUSTAR at (032) 032 5888.

Make Your Mother’s Day Delightful

An afternoon tea experience awaits at Fili Lobby Lounge, featuring a delectable selection of sweet and savory bites. From carrot cream cheese flan verrines to duck confit with cranberry dressing, it's a spread fit for a queen.



Guests can also surprise mom with the cake of the month, the Ruby Red Chocolate Berry Cake. Bursting with the tartness of fresh berries, this divine cake complements the richness of premium chocolate.

For more sweet surprises, visit the sweet treats corner at the Fili Lobby Lounge. Whisk mom away to a world of sweetness with NUSTAR’s irresistible selection of chocolate bars, pralines, and chocolate sculptures. These chocolate treats are as pretty as they are delicious—the perfect present to make Mother’s Day extra sweet.

For inquiries and reservations, call us at (032) 888 8282.

Make Your Mother’s Day Indulgent