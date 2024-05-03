Make your Mother’s Day at NUSTAR Resort Cebu

There’s nothing like the profound love and devotion that mothers bring into everyone’s life. As Mother's Day approaches, it's a perfect time to honor and cherish these extraordinary women for their unconditional love and endless sacrifices.
This Mother's Day, join NUSTAR Resort Cebu in celebrating the queen that she is. To help make this day truly special for every mother, NUSTAR has curated a range of experiences and offerings to ensure she feels appreciated and pampered.
Make Your Mother’s Day Grand Treat mom to a luxurious stay and a sunset cruise to celebrate her in style. Bookings for the Crucero sunset cruise are priced at P2,200 per person, inclusive of cocktails. With NUSTAR’s Crucero, guests can cruise along the coast of Cebu and watch a sunset painting in progress from the comfort of a private boat.
Guests who book a stay at Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu can avail of the Crucero experience for an additional P1,500 per person only.
Booking is open from May 1 to 30, 2024, while the Crucero sunset cruise is available only on May 11 and May 18, both Saturdays. Room rates start at P10,500.
Book via call the trunkline at (032) 888 8282 or email NUSTAR at contactus@nustar.com.ph.
Mom deserves the ultimate pampering experience this Mother's Day at Hagod Spa. Let her indulge in pure bliss as skilled therapists pamper her with a luxurious treatment tailored to rejuvenate both body and mind.
Begin her journey to relaxation with the exquisite chocolate-infused scrub, delicately exfoliating and revitalizing her skin. Following this, a soothing Swedish Massage will melt away any tension, leaving her feeling utterly renewed and invigorated.
This offer, valid from May 8 to 15, 2024, can be availed as a gift certificate with a three-month validity period from purchase. Clients will receive a special gift, subject to availability. An additional 30-minute back massage will be given to mothers celebrating their birthday in May. Book now by calling NUSTAR at (032) 032 5888.
An afternoon tea experience awaits at Fili Lobby Lounge, featuring a delectable selection of sweet and savory bites. From carrot cream cheese flan verrines to duck confit with cranberry dressing, it's a spread fit for a queen.
Guests can also surprise mom with the cake of the month, the Ruby Red Chocolate Berry Cake. Bursting with the tartness of fresh berries, this divine cake complements the richness of premium chocolate.
For more sweet surprises, visit the sweet treats corner at the Fili Lobby Lounge. Whisk mom away to a world of sweetness with NUSTAR’s irresistible selection of chocolate bars, pralines, and chocolate sculptures. These chocolate treats are as pretty as they are delicious—the perfect present to make Mother’s Day extra sweet.
For an exquisite dining experience, visit Mott 32 Cebu and try out its special Mother’s Day set menu at P6,388 per head.
From delicate starters like the cold free-range chicken infused with coriander and black truffle, hearty mains, including whole South African abalone bathed in oyster sauce, and diced Australian Wagyu beef fried rice, to bestselling desserts like almond and chocolate, oolong tea xiao long bao, it’s a decadent meal she won’t forget.
Meanwhile, Fili Café is rolling out the red carpet for moms this Mother's Day, offering a truly indulgent experience with a special lunch and dinner buffet priced at only P2,490 net per head.
Dine on May 12 for a lavish celebration filled with delectable delights and live acoustic music that will serenade moms throughout both lunch and dinner.
Expect action stations brimming with diverse dishes from around the world. From savory delights to sweet treats, Fili Café’s buffet spread promises a feast fit for royalty, with highlights including a live lechon roasting station.
Additionally, Xin Tian Di has crafted a special Mother's Day menu. This includes pan-fried salmon with misua, salt-baked chicken, and stewed beef short ribs with steak sauce. Enjoy a complimentary Flora Et Vere mocktail with every purchase of these delectable dishes.
For a heartwarming Mother’s Day feast, head over to Il Primo, Cebu’s first Italian steakhouse, and celebrate the extraordinary woman that she is with a special four-course set menu.
Delight her taste buds with indulgent dishes crafted with love, starting with the delicate flavors of prawn carpaccio, homemade squid ink tagliolini paired with Pacific crab and zucchini ragout infused with Pinot Grigio, offering a taste of Italy.
Indulge in the rich and savory offerings of the second course, where the choice between provolone and asparagus-stuffed US beef escalope, accompanied by bacon and mushroom croquette, or grouper fillet in marinara sauce with diced potatoes and Mediterranean-style olives, promises a feast for the taste buds.
Conclude this dining experience on a sweet note with "Il Tuo nome e’ Amore," a decadent dessert featuring a dark chocolate sphere filled with salted caramel nougat and orange chocolate spuma, accompanied by warm crème anglaise, milk chocolate, and fresh strawberry.
This exclusive set menu is available for dinner on May 10 and for lunch and dinner from May 11 to 12, 2024.
Join the Moms in Motion car giveaway and stand a chance to win a brand-new Toyota Yaris Cross. With its modern design, advanced safety features, and versatile interior, this ride offers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience, perfect for urban adventures and beyond.
NUSTAR Rewards members must earn 200 Rewards Points from slots and/or table games for one raffle entry. Earning period is until 4:45 p.m. on May 12.
Catch the preliminary draw on May 11, the wild card draw at 5 p.m. on May 12, and the grand draw at 6 p.m. on May 12.
Let mom shine bright at Chow Tai Fook, where guests can enjoy Mother’s Day privileges until May 31.
Honor her love, strength, and beauty with timeless pieces of jewelry that reflect her unique charm. With purchases of US$400 or above in diamond jewelry and gem-set jewelry, excluding specific gold items, receive a complimentary tote bag to add an extra touch of elegance to mom’s ensemble.
All mothers dining at Koshima by Nonki will also receive a complimentary dessert of their choice, either a Kurogoma pudding or a matcha terrine.
Guests can also celebrate with Kazuwa's exciting new set menu additions. These include grilled fish, tonkatsu, simmered beef and vegetables, and unagi. These delectable options will join Kazuwa’s permanent menu lineup, debuting exclusively on Mother's Day.
More set meals are available, featuring squid and vegetables, sea bass, shrimp tempura, and fried maki roll, each served with appetizers, soup, rice, and dessert.
Even superwomen need some time to unwind and unplug, and the first and only premier integrated resort in the Visayas and Mindanao is the ultimate place to do just that.
Treat mom to an elaborate spread, a rejuvenating retreat for the entire family to share, and more, only at NUSTAR Resort Cebu. (SPONSORED CONTENT)