MAKING THIS CHRISTMAS EXTRA GREEN WITH WATSONS

WATSONS gives the Christmas season a greener touch with Sustainable Choices, a selection of products that stands by the retailer’s commitment to helping preserve the planet for generations to come.

The line offers products from the Watsons label line and other big brands. They may contain clean ingredients; are packaged from recycled plastic; or have ethically sourced and sustainably processed ingredients. Refill options are also available for an option for less plastic consumption.

What better way to show your gifting spirit than with presents that include thoughtful packaging, refillable possibilities, contain sustainable ingredients that are sourced with care, and products made without substances that could potentially be harmful to you or the planet.

Sustainable Choices at Watsons has something for everyone on your gift list from hair care, body care, cosmetics, personal care, and so much more.

These eco-friendly selections from the Watsons Sustainable Choices line make good gift options that will remind your beauty-enthusiast loved ones and friends you are thinking about them while having a sense of consciousness towards the environment.

With over a thousand stores nationwide, gifting with a sense of sustainability is something that everyone can start doing this year and slowly turn into a habit, as in this way, we can all do our part to reduce waste.