Mandaue, Daikin Philippines ink historic MOU strengthening sustainability efforts

THE City of Mandaue is tackling the impact of climate change with Daikin Airconditioning Philippines Inc., a globally renowned leader in HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) solutions. To signify this partnership, Mandaue City and Daikin Philippines signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Technology and Innovation Center (TIC) at Daikin Industries in Osaka, Japan on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

This partnership is a first in the country, further elevating Mandaue’s status as a progressive city.

Representing the different stakeholders from the Philippines and Japan during the MOU signing were Philippines Green Building Council (PhilGBC) chief executive officer, Christopher Dela Cruz; Mandaue City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar, chairperson of the Committee on Environment; Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes (joining online from Mandaue City); Daikin Airconditioning Philippines president, Takayoshi Miki; and Daikin Industries general manager, global operations division, Junichi Ohmori.

Joint dedication

“We are lucky to find such a good partner trying to achieve progress for the people of Mandaue. We share your vision of a green and progressive city,” said president Miki.

He reiterated its company’s commitment in providing all the necessary information needed by the city of Mandaue in its advocacy for pushing for a more livable, sustainable environment. “This is what a city should be,” he said.

Mayor Jonas Cortes, in a livestream from Mandaue, described the MOU as “groundbreaking” as it zeroes in on “technology cooperation for sustainable urban development.”

“This MOU is a pact that signals our joint dedication to forging a more sustainable urban landscape. We are diving into challenges like traffic management, waste control, environmental protection and flood resilience, head on. Daikin Philippines Inc. — with its cutting-edge air-conditioning solutions and strong devotion to energy efficiency — becomes an invaluable partner in our quest for a city that’s not just livable but sustainable.”

Mayor Cortes also expressed optimism for the partnership, saying that Daikin’s expertise and technology will be able to help Mandaue City “significantly elevate” its “urban development practices.” The Mayor added that Mandaue aims not only to withstand urban challenges but to be a “shining model of sustainable development” envisioning a city “that thrives in harmony with its environment.”

Mandaue ‘model city’

Mandaue is among the highly urbanized cities in Cebu Province, forming part of the Cebu Metropolitan area.

At the MOU signing, representatives from the local government unit stated that the top two contributors of greenhouse gases in Mandaue City were linked with transportation and buildings.

“We have this very comprehensive technology that is available. We can help Mandaue first to be an example,” said Daikin Airconditioning Philippines Inc. Cebu Branch Manager Joseph William Barriga.

Wesley Andre S. Chu, Daikin Airconditioning Philippines Inc. deputy division manager, revealed how the partnership is all part of a bigger plan for the country.

“What we really wanted to advocate from Daikin Philippines is to elevate the technology — in terms of air-conditioning in the Philippines. That’s why we collaborated also with the Philippines Green Building Council, because we know that we’re talking to the right people as we also talk with the right city. We wanted to elevate not only the technology but also the skill set of the people doing the air-conditioning business in the Philippines.”

Response and alignment

Mandaue City’s Green Building Ordinance (Ordinance 163-2023) is aligned with the Berde (Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence) program developed by PhilGBC. The ordinance standardizes the built environment which not only enhances the quality of living but also positions Mandaue City as an attractive investment destination. It also grants tax incentives to those who construct buildings in the city that contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and minimizing the impact of buildings on health and the environment.

The Berde Program is a green building rating system developed by PhilGBC. It provides a framework for assessing the environmental performance of buildings, encouraging sustainable and eco-friendly design, construction and operation.

President Miki is looking forward to partnering with more local government units in embracing the shift to sustainable development. “We are expecting to expand this collaboration to other cities nationwide,” said Miki.

Daikin ‘core technologies’

The TIC is the first office building in Japan to have been certified LEED Platinum in 2016. It remains to be a model for a Net Zero Energy Building (ZEB) workplace. Some of the innovations in the building are its effective utilization of heat (heat trunk line, water-cooled VRV, solar heat collection collection), effective utilization of renewable energy (solar trackers), ultra-high air-conditioning efficiency (VRV, Desica), among others.

The office and laboratory space in Osaka hosts approximately 900 engineers focused on research and development. The TIC aims to create new value based on the world’s best technologies and highly differentiated products.

Daikin Industries Ltd. is headquartered in Osaka with 322 consolidated subsidiaries locally and abroad. It is renowned for its “core technologies” which are its inverter, heat pump and refrigerant control. (SPONSORED CONTENT)