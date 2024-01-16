Snap!

The sound of a camera shutter echoes through the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño. This is a shutter sound made by the mechanical movement of a camera shutter capturing a photo, not the fake shutter sounds smartphones make.

Behind the lens is a photographer in a yellow and red vest, who has been capturing stories throughout the compound for decades. His old camera has witnessed over 40 years of Sinulog, a feat not shared by modern smartphones.

The 82-year-old Matias Salasa is one of the remaining photographers in the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño, a rare site amid a sea of selfie sticks and phone flashes.

Locally known as “maniniyot,” Salsa is among the photographers who have worked for decades at the Basilica compound to capture photos of people at P50 per photograph. The photos have to be developed and physically given to the customers.

They roam around the Basilica capturing photos of tourists, families, children, and devotees.