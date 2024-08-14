Mantawi Residences is Cebu’s first EDGE-Certified Residential Development

RLC Residences proudly announces that Mantawi Residences’ first tower has earned the EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) preliminary certification, the first condo project in Cebu to achieve this honor. This milestone also marks RLC Residences' debut property in Cebu and its second nationwide to receive this recognition, reinforcing the company's dedication to sustainable, eco-friendly living.

EDGE, developed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is a globally recognized standard for resource-efficient building design. It is awarded to buildings that demonstrate significant reductions in energy, water, and materials consumption compared to conventional buildings. Mantawi Residences has successfully met these stringent criteria, showcasing RLC Residences' dedication to creating eco-friendly and resilient living spaces.

“We are thankful to IFC for recognizing Mantawi Residences as the first EDGE-certified condo development in Cebu. Since we launched this project last year, we have been very vocal about how we designed this property with the environment in mind. Now, it’s here, and we’re very proud that this development will connect our future homeowners to a sustainable life here in Cebu,” said Stephanie Anne Go, Vice President and Business Development and Design Head of RLC Residences.

“We are equally proud that RLC Residences is the first developer to have an EDGE-certified condo in Cebu with Mantawi Residences. This is truly a remarkable move towards sustainable living and we are proud to be part of your journey in promoting environmentally friendly building practices,” shared Angelo Tan, Country Lead (Climate Business) for the Philippines, Malaysia and the Pacific of IFC.

Frontier of Progress and Sustainability in Cebu

Launched in April 2023, Mantawi Residences is RLC Residences’ premium development in Cebu that is inspired by the late John L. Gokongwei Jr., who grew up in Cebu with his family. The peddler-turned-successful businessman alludes to Cebu as the place where he learned his values in life and realized the true meaning of progress - leading to the establishment of the Gokongwei Group.