Mantawi Technical Institute opens in Mandaue, bridges education and industry for the digital age

Mantawi Technical Institute officially opened its doors at North Atrium, Mandaue City, on September 8, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Mandaue City Mayor Jonkie Ouano, Tesda Regional Director of Region VII Gamaliel Vicente Jr., and Justin Ouano, Director of Operations at Vel-Ouano Realty, Inc.

Founded by entrepreneur Greg Ouano, chief executive officer of Kaptan Talent Solutions, Mantawi was established to bridge education and industry. Drawing inspiration from his grandfather’s legacy as a teacher and backed by nearly two decades of experience in building and leading companies in talent acquisition, Greg aims to create opportunities for the next generation of learners and professionals.