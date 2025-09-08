Mantawi Technical Institute opens in Mandaue, bridges education and industry for the digital age

Mantawi Technical Institute officially opened its doors at North Atrium, Mandaue City, on September 8, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Mandaue City Mayor Jonkie Ouano, Tesda Regional Director of Region VII Gamaliel Vicente Jr., and Justin Ouano, Director of Operations at Vel-Ouano Realty, Inc.
Founded by entrepreneur Greg Ouano, chief executive officer of Kaptan Talent Solutions, Mantawi was established to bridge education and industry. Drawing inspiration from his grandfather’s legacy as a teacher and backed by nearly two decades of experience in building and leading companies in talent acquisition, Greg aims to create opportunities for the next generation of learners and professionals.
Mantawi Technical Institute opens with flagship programs in Digital Marketing Level III and Bookkeeping NC III, skill areas designed to equip learners with practical, in-demand knowledge that can lead to immediate career opportunities.
Looking ahead, the institute envisions expanding its offerings to provide more industry-aligned training programs, with a long-term goal of growing into a university recognized as a center of excellence in digital and industry-focused education.
Mayor Jonkie Ouano and Tesda Regional Director Gamaliel Vicente both expressed their strong support for Mantawi’s mission. In their messages, they highlighted the importance of accessible education and skills development in empowering the local workforce and strengthening Mandaue’s role as a hub for talent and industry. Their presence highlighted the shared commitment between government, education, and industry in building opportunities for learners and future professionals.
Backed by strong support from government leaders, TESDA, and the business community, Mantawi Technical Institute is poised to become a vital partner in shaping the city’s workforce. It is empowering learners today and laying the foundation for a world-class institution tomorrow. (PR)