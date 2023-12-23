Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s Tree of Hope spreads joy and love this holiday season

THE SEASON of Christmas is all about spreading love and joy, reminding us to bring forth the spirit of goodness to everyone, especially to the underprivileged. Guests and attendees got a cheerful dose of fanfare and merriment as Marco Polo Plaza Cebu celebrated its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony of its “Tree of Hope” at the hotel lobby.

Adorned in gold, silver, red, and green, the “Tree of Hope” stood as a beacon of hope, ushering in the yuletide season with music and exceptional performances from some of the top performers in the country.

The University of Cebu Chorus serenaded the crowd all night with beautiful renditions of classic Christmas carols while performers from Center Stage of Cebu gave an outstanding ballet performance, showcasing a story of hope and resilience through the art of dance. Dani Ozaraga, one of the members of P-pop girl band XOXO, gave a powerful rendition of classic Christmas songs such as “All I Want For Christmas is You” and “Silent Night.”

This year’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony marked the plaza’s 14th year of spreading joy and love not only to its patrons and guests but also to the community. The lovely tradition of formally ushering in the holiday season by lighting up its “Tree of Hope” has been the hotel’s way of not only kicking off the holiday festivities but also reminding us that the season of Christmas is all about giving back to the community and providing hope to those who need it.

Roel Constantino, former general manager of Marco Polo Plaza Hotel, was present during the event and emphasized the need to always give back, especially to the marginalized, especially young children.