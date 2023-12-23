Feature

Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s Tree of Hope spreads joy and love this holiday season

Marco Polo Plaza Cebu officially lit up its Tree of Hope during its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.
THE SEASON of Christmas is all about spreading love and joy, reminding us to bring forth the spirit of goodness to everyone, especially to the underprivileged. Guests and attendees got a cheerful dose of fanfare and merriment as Marco Polo Plaza Cebu celebrated its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony of its “Tree of Hope” at the hotel lobby.

Adorned in gold, silver, red, and green, the “Tree of Hope” stood as a beacon of hope, ushering in the yuletide season with music and exceptional performances from some of the top performers in the country. 

The University of Cebu Chorus serenaded the crowd all night with beautiful renditions of classic Christmas carols while performers from Center Stage of Cebu gave an outstanding ballet performance, showcasing a story of hope and resilience through the art of dance. Dani Ozaraga, one of the members of P-pop girl band XOXO, gave a powerful rendition of classic Christmas songs such as “All I Want For Christmas is You” and “Silent Night.”

This year’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony marked the plaza’s 14th year of spreading joy and love not only to its patrons and guests but also to the community. The lovely tradition of formally ushering in the holiday season by lighting up its “Tree of Hope” has been the hotel’s way of not only kicking off the holiday festivities but also reminding us that the season of Christmas is all about giving back to the community and providing hope to those who need it.

Roel Constantino, former general manager of Marco Polo Plaza Hotel, was present during the event and emphasized the need to always give back, especially to the marginalized, especially young children. 

“We need to protect and shelter our children”,
Roel Constantino, former general manager of Marco Polo Plaza Hotel
Lively Christmas music filled the air as the University of Cebu Chorus serenaded the crowd with Christmas carols.
Graceful and poised, ballerinas from the Center Stage of Cebu got on their tiptoes on stage and gave a wonderful dance number.
For more than 10 years, the GMA Kapuso Foundation has long partnered with Marco Polo Plaza Cebu in helping out the community and providing assistance to those in need.
In partnership with GMA Kapuso Foundation, the hotel has initiated a charity drive in which well-wishers can pin a Christmas ball to the “Tree of Hope” with a P200 donation for health, education, and disaster relief projects of GMA Kapuso Foundation. 

Constantino also mentioned in his speech that it is important to remember that Christmas is all about celebrating the birth of the Messiah, a reminder that we should all do our part in spreading the message of love, peace and compassion.

“We celebrate the birth of the Holy Child two thousand years ago. This season has come to remind us of the message of love, peace, and compassion,”
Constantino added.
One of the members of GMA's P-pop girl band, Dani Ozaraga, gave a powerful performance during the event and graced the event with wonderful renditions of some classic Christmas tunes.
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were in the event to spread some Christmas cheer to the children.
Oliver Victor B. Amoroso, the senior vice president and head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV & Synergy, echoed the need to provide more for the children in need and expressed gratitude for the ongoing partnership with Marco Polo Plaza Cebu that has lasted for 14 years.

“It always warms our hearts when we know that our humble initiative 14 years ago, our partnership, has helped improve the lives of others,”
Amoroso said in his speech.

The staff of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, including its newly appointed general manager, Max Huber, are more than adamant in creating ripples of change and encouraging its patrons to extend a generous hand to those in need.  

In the spirit of giving and love, Marco Polo Plaza has truly remained true to its mission of spreading love and joy by encouraging its patrons and guests to participate in their mission of giving back to the community. (SPONSORED CONTENT)

