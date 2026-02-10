Max out the road this March as SM2SM Run 2026 powers up Cebu’s running scene with a BYD Shark grand raffle prize.

This March, it’s time to max out every pace as SM Seaside welcomes runners of all levels to the 14th year of SM2SM Run on March 8, 2026. Get ready for a thrilling race day set against Cebu’s scenic streets, with participants vying for exciting prizes, including the BYD Shark 6 as the grand raffle prize, with vehicle color subject to availability.
Designed to bring together Cebu’s growing running community, the annual race offers four categories catering to casual joggers and seasoned athletes alike. Registration is ongoing and runs until Feb. 22, 2026. Fees and gun start times per category are as follows:
4K: P600 | 7:00 a.m.
8K: P800 | 5:30 a.m.
12K: P1,100 | 4:30 a.m.
21K: P1,400 | 3:00 a.m.
Registration is available through the SM Malls Online (SMO) App, as well as onsite at:
SM Seaside City Cebu: Upper Ground, Seaview Wing (near CIBO)
SM City Cebu: Upper Ground, Main Mall (near French Baker)
SM J Mall: Second Level (beside @Tokyo)
SM City Consolacion: Lower Ground, Main Atrium
Runners in the 12K and 21K categories will receive exclusive race kits that include finisher medals, event shirts, and timing chips. Safety and race integrity remain a priority, with strict guidelines in place on registration categories, ID requirements, and non-transferable race bibs.
Participants can also enjoy special rates for PWDs and students, receiving P100 off any category upon presenting a valid PWD or Student ID, as well as a group promo where every 10 runners in the same category earn one (1) additional free registration. Online registrants through the SMO App can earn a P120 voucher for future transactions and one raffle entry, giving them a chance to win P5,000 or P10,000 in SM Online vouchers on race day, on top of the aweSM raffle prizes up for grabs.
Set against Cebu’s scenic urban landscape, SM2SM Run 2026 promises not only a thrilling race day but also a celebration of wellness, community, and active lifestyles, all for you, capped off with exciting prizes that go the distance, including the BYD Shark 6 as the ultimate prize—only at your most-loved SM Seaside City Cebu.
