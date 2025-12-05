McDonald’s Philippines celebrates 44th year by opening latest Green and Good store in Il Corso, Cebu

Serving the community

More than just an exciting new store, McDonald’s Il Corso embodies McDonald’s commitment to contributing to the socioeconomic activity of any location where it operates, while also paying attention to urgent needs of the community, especially in times of calamities.



“McDonald’s Philippines strongly believes in providing opportunities for Filipinos, regardless of age, background, and gender identity and expression,” said Yang. “We give workers the opportunity to become their ‘Best Me’ through our practice of local and direct hiring, provision of flexible schedules for working students, and a world-class training and development program.”

Each new store opens up employment opportunities for at least 80 to 100 individuals. Since Chairman and Founder Dr. George T. Yang opened the first store in Manila in 1981, McDonald’s Philippines has practiced direct employment and non-contractualization, providing job security for a workforce of about 70,000, many of whom are Gen Z students balancing their dream of finishing their studies and building work experience.

For its exceptional business and people management practices, McDonald’s Philippines recently bagged the prestigious Employer of the Year Award from the People Management Association of the Philippines, during its annual awards night held recently in Cebu City.

In the wake of the devastating earthquake and typhoon that struck the province of Cebu in October and November, the company activated the McDonald’s Kindness Kitchen to provide hot meals for affected communities, front-line health workers, and local volunteers, as well as McDonald’s employees who required food assistance. At least 24,000 meals were delivered by the McDonald’s Kindness Kitchen in response to the calamities. To share early Christmas cheer, the QSR giant is also providing 5,000 free Happy Meals for the city’s children, donated through the Cebu City Government.

Before opening its doors, McDonald’s partnered with Filinvest Land for the Il Corso Coastal Clean-up Drive, last September 6. Aside from this, McDonald’s will continue to participate in other activities that align with the Green and Good platform and have a tangible impact on the community.