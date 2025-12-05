McDonald’s Philippines celebrates 44th year by opening latest Green and Good store in Il Corso, Cebu

In celebration of its 44th year last September, McDonald’s Philippines has opened its latest store in Cebu City, not only showcasing an integration of style and sustainability, but also highlighting the importance of supporting the socioeconomic and community needs of the people. Located at Il Corso, the seaside development of Filinvest Mall along Cebu South Coastal Road, the new store is McDo’s 36th branch in Cebu Province, marking another milestone in the quick service restaurant (QSR) giant’s continued growth and expansion across the country.
The milestone store had its formal launch last November 29, with McDonald’s Philippines President and CEO Kenneth S. Yang in attendance, alongside local government officials from Cebu City, representatives from Filinvest Malls, and media partners.
“We are absolutely thrilled to open our doors at McDonald's Il Corso,” said Kenneth S. Yang, President and CEO. “The store design itself is a tribute to the vibrant creative scene in Cebu, widely recognized as the Design Capital of the Philippines. In addition, the store has sustainability features that align with our Green and Good program. More than its distinct aesthetic, our customers can expect the same great-tasting, quality food and exceptional service that they have come to love in McDonald’s.”
Serving the community
More than just an exciting new store, McDonald’s Il Corso embodies McDonald’s commitment to contributing to the socioeconomic activity of any location where it operates, while also paying attention to urgent needs of the community, especially in times of calamities.
“McDonald’s Philippines strongly believes in providing opportunities for Filipinos, regardless of age, background, and gender identity and expression,” said Yang. “We give workers the opportunity to become their ‘Best Me’ through our practice of local and direct hiring, provision of flexible schedules for working students, and a world-class training and development program.”
Each new store opens up employment opportunities for at least 80 to 100 individuals. Since Chairman and Founder Dr. George T. Yang opened the first store in Manila in 1981, McDonald’s Philippines has practiced direct employment and non-contractualization, providing job security for a workforce of about 70,000, many of whom are Gen Z students balancing their dream of finishing their studies and building work experience.
For its exceptional business and people management practices, McDonald’s Philippines recently bagged the prestigious Employer of the Year Award from the People Management Association of the Philippines, during its annual awards night held recently in Cebu City.
In the wake of the devastating earthquake and typhoon that struck the province of Cebu in October and November, the company activated the McDonald’s Kindness Kitchen to provide hot meals for affected communities, front-line health workers, and local volunteers, as well as McDonald’s employees who required food assistance. At least 24,000 meals were delivered by the McDonald’s Kindness Kitchen in response to the calamities. To share early Christmas cheer, the QSR giant is also providing 5,000 free Happy Meals for the city’s children, donated through the Cebu City Government.
Before opening its doors, McDonald’s partnered with Filinvest Land for the Il Corso Coastal Clean-up Drive, last September 6. Aside from this, McDonald’s will continue to participate in other activities that align with the Green and Good platform and have a tangible impact on the community.
M for All in Cebu City
The ceremonial opening of McDonald’s Il Corso also coincided with the signing of a memorandum of agreement with the local government for the inclusive hiring program M for All, which provides employment opportunities for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWD). Under the M for All program, 17 McDonald’s stores all over Cebu will be hiring 102 senior citizens (or two seniors per store), with an engagement duration of three months.
While young working students comprise as much as 70 percent of the McDonald’s workforce, the company continues to believe in providing opportunities for individuals in their 60s and beyond. Since its launch in 2019, M For All (formerly Alternative Workforce Program) has been employing senior citizens as well as PWDs in its stores. M for All has ongoing partnerships with various local government units, including the City of Manila, Pasay City, Caloocan City, Parañaque City, Pasig City, San Fernando City in Pampanga, Bacoor, Cavite, and Davao City.
Where design meets sustainability
As a Green and Good store, McDonald’s Il Corso champions sustainability. The store is equipped with rooftop solar panels, solar-powered lampposts, a rainwater harvesting tank, power-saving motion sensors, LED lights, and a Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Aircon System—features that help reduce energy use and water consumption while lowering the stores’s overall environmental impact. In line with its commitment, the store also uses sustainable packaging that helps minimize waste.
The store also serves as a celebration of the artistry and creativity of Cebuanos. McDonald’s Il Corso highlights design elements inspired by the province—the store’s exteriors feature eye-catching solihiya patterns and sawali-inspired finishes, paying tribute to Cebu’s world-class weavers and furniture makers. Design accents resembling rattan, bamboo, and wood are also incorporated in the store for a uniquely local feel. (PR)