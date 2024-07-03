Mega Dice: New DICE Token Surpasses $590,000 in Presale

The new token of the well-known and profitable online casino Mega Dice, DICE, has exceeded $590,000 in pre-sale, confirming users' interest in gambling-related tokens. The crypto casino offers over 4,000 different games and more than 50 sports and e-sports to bet on.

The DICE native token was launched to offer numerous benefits to users, such as the ability to earn passive income through the staking mechanism, access to premium content, and exclusive rewards.

Go to the DICE presale

Mega Dice Token: What is it?

The new DICE token is born from the established, although not too old, online casino Mega Dice, which has gained a certain reputation in the industry as being safe. The aim of the launch is to become the first online casino to give rewards to its users via this cryptocurrency.

Thanks to DICE, users can obtain passive income thanks to the staking mechanism, or have access to premium content and exclusive rewards, but also win a limited edition NFT, which offers further privileges and special rewards.

DICE also allows you to obtain daily rewards based on casino revenue by staking the tokens purchased during the presale. The project plans to launch various airdrops for players on the platform: one is already underway which offers $2,250,000 distributed over three seasons.

To participate in this event, you need to bet more than $5,000 per season.

Mega Dice Token: Tokenomics and Roadmap

The Mega Dice token can also count on a well-structured tokenomics, aimed at promoting the growth and development of the ecosystem. The total offering amounts to 420,000,000 tokens, divided between pre-sales (35%), airdrops (15%), liquidity pools (15%), DICE pools in the casino (another 15%), rewards for staking (10%), marketing (5%) and affiliates (the last 5%).