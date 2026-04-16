Melai and Jason lead Palawan Pawnshop’s 'Push for Smart, Madiskarteng Sangla' in VisMin

The leading and most trusted “sanglaan,” Palawan Pawnshop, officially introduced Melai Cantiveros-Francisco and Jason Francisco as its newest couple brand ambassadors during a vibrant and meaningful gathering in Cebu City. The occasion brought together key executives, media partners and brand representatives, marking the company’s first-ever regional media event in the Visayas and Mindanao (VisMin) region, a step toward a more localized, community-centered approach in one of its most important markets. This initiative supports its goal of providing “sagad agad ang appraisal, mubo ang interes, dako nga uwing cash” (higher appraisal values, lower interest rates and bigger cash in hand) for every transaction.
Ilyn Dizon, marketing manager for pawning and jewelry selling, explained that the selection of Melai and Jason was intentional, as they embody authenticity, resilience and family-oriented values, qualities that strongly resonate with Palawan Group’s core audience. She noted that the campaign seeks to present a more grounded and humanized perspective on financial decision-making, reflecting how everyday Filipinos navigate challenges with practicality, optimism and humor. By partnering with personalities who genuinely reflect these traits, the Palawan Group strengthens its connection with communities, particularly in the VisMin region.
Cantiveros and Francisco spoke openly about how pawnshop services had been part of her family’s journey, particularly in supporting essential needs like education, sharing that her firsthand experiences shaped her trust in the brand long before she became an ambassador. Francisco highlighted the consistency and dependability of the Palawan Group’s services, emphasizing that trust is built over time through real experiences. Together, they reinforced that pawning, when used responsibly, is a practical and empowering financial tool, one that should not be stigmatized but understood as a smart and accessible option for many Filipinos navigating life’s challenges.
A central message of the event was the company’s ongoing effort to shift perceptions around pawning. Karlo M. Castro, president and chief executive officer of the Palawan Group of Companies, explained that “Pawning is simply a financial tool. It is a practical, secure and immediate way to access cash, much like any loan, using gold jewelry as collateral. It empowers individuals to unlock the value of what they already own without long processes or complicated requirements. Our customers come from all walks of life, from small business owners needing quick capital, to parents managing household needs, to individuals seizing opportunities. At the Palawan Group of Companies, we believe it’s time to debunk these myths and change the narrative. Pawning is not about status. Instead, it is about smart, accessible financial choices.”
Part of what has strengthened this perception is the accessibility of Palawan Pawnshop across the country, particularly in VisMin, where a significant portion of its branch network is located. With this wide reach spanning both urban centers and far-flung communities, the service has become deeply integrated into the everyday financial routines of many Filipinos. This physical presence ensures that customers can easily access immediate financial support without having to navigate complicated systems or long waiting periods. Over time, this accessibility has helped normalize pawning as a practical financial solution rather than an exceptional or last-resort measure. In many VisMin communities and beyond, it has become part of the regular financial toolkit used by individuals and families managing both planned and unexpected needs.
Bobby L. Castro, founder and chairman of Palawan Group, also added the significance of Cebu and the broader VisMin region in the company’s growth story, emphasizing how decades of trust from local communities have shaped Palawan Group into the institution it is today. He shared the company’s humble beginnings, recalling how it started with just P40,000 in capital and steadily grew through the trust and support of Filipino communities. He highlighted the company’s deep roots in the Visayas and Mindanao, where Palawan first expanded outside Palawan, noting that today, 1,935 of its over 3,600 branches are located across the region, underscoring its strong market presence and enduring connection with VisMin customers.
With the addition of Melai and Jason, affectionately known as ‘Melason,’ to its growing roster of ambassadors alongside notable personalities such as Marian Rivera and Benjie Paras, the Palawan Group of Companies enters a new chapter in its brand story. As it continues to expand and strengthen its footprint in VisMin and across the country, the company remains committed to its core promise of lig-on, malauman, masaligan (stable, reliable, and trustworthy) delivering not just financial services, but meaningful support to Filipino families navigating everyday life.
Visit any of the over 3,600 Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala branches nationwide or download the PalawanPay app to experience convenient, reliable, and hassle-free financial services anytime, anywhere. (PR)