Melai and Jason lead Palawan Pawnshop’s 'Push for Smart, Madiskarteng Sangla' in VisMin

Cantiveros and Francisco spoke openly about how pawnshop services had been part of her family’s journey, particularly in supporting essential needs like education, sharing that her firsthand experiences shaped her trust in the brand long before she became an ambassador. Francisco highlighted the consistency and dependability of the Palawan Group’s services, emphasizing that trust is built over time through real experiences. Together, they reinforced that pawning, when used responsibly, is a practical and empowering financial tool, one that should not be stigmatized but understood as a smart and accessible option for many Filipinos navigating life’s challenges.

A central message of the event was the company’s ongoing effort to shift perceptions around pawning. Karlo M. Castro, president and chief executive officer of the Palawan Group of Companies, explained that “Pawning is simply a financial tool. It is a practical, secure and immediate way to access cash, much like any loan, using gold jewelry as collateral. It empowers individuals to unlock the value of what they already own without long processes or complicated requirements. Our customers come from all walks of life, from small business owners needing quick capital, to parents managing household needs, to individuals seizing opportunities. At the Palawan Group of Companies, we believe it’s time to debunk these myths and change the narrative. Pawning is not about status. Instead, it is about smart, accessible financial choices.”