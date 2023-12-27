Merry limited-time offer! Get vivo V29e 5G for Php 17,999

Love at first glance

Designed to steal hearts instantly, the vivo V29e 5G boasts premium quality with intricate details and a metallic texture.

With colors like the enchanting Ice Creek Blue, showcasing a flowing ice crystal texture, and the captivating Forest Black with its mesmerizing starlight texture, this smartphone is a true fashion icon.

The 120Hz AMOLED display takes your viewing experience to new heights, ensuring crystal-clear visuals for a joyous holiday journey.

Love at first snap

For those who crave photography perfection, the vivo V29e 5G emerges as the ultimate choice. It clinches the title of the best portrait phone in its price range by introducing the exclusive Aura Light 2.0. This feature creates an ambiance like no other with cool and warm lighting, elevating every photo to a work of art.

Capture flawless groufies with the 50MP wide-angle front camera and enjoy stability and clarity with the exclusive 64MP OIS ultra-sensing camera – a rarity in this price range.

Love at first tap

Indulge in love-at-first-touch with the vivo V29e 5G's smooth performance, courtesy of its 5G connectivity. Backed by a robust 4,800mAh battery, experience extended usage without the fear of a drained device.

With 12GB RAM, complemented by an 8GB extended RAM, revel in seamless multitasking and responsiveness. Fun fact: the expanded RAM contributes to the phone's lasting endurance, making it a smart investment set to delight for two or three years. (SPONSORED CONTENT)