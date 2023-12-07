Merry, stylish Christmas with limited edition vivo V29 5G in Rose Pink

'Tis the season of joy, and vivo is excited to introduce a limited edition that will make your holidays even brighter! Say hello to the enchanting Rose Pink variant of the vivo V29 5G, set to add a dash of warmth and romance to your Christmas celebrations.

Unwrapping the magic begins on December 1, as the Rose Pink beauty graces the festive scene with its unique visual allure and a sleigh-full of features to elevate your holiday moments.

Picture this: The Christmas limited edition vivo V29 5G in Rose Pink is an embodiment of elegance, capturing the very essence of the season. Imagine a delicate pink hue, reminiscent of a winter sunset, blending seamlessly with gradient hues and textured ripples, creating an ambiance as gentle and romantic as being surrounded by a sea of pink roses.

But it's not all about looks – the vivo V29 5G packs a punch with powerful features. Feast your eyes on the 6.78-inch AMOLED screen boasting a dazzling 2800×1260 resolution. With a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming support, your visual experience becomes a smooth and clear journey through festive wonders. Slim at 7.46mm and lightweight at 186g, it's a perfect fusion of style and portability.