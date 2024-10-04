Metro Cebu’s newest premier lifestyle destination, SM J Mall, set to open soon

Redeveloped across multiple levels, SM J Mall offers unique and personalized experiences for everyone. The Lower Ground Level is ideal for quick bites, everyday essentials, and convenient services. The Upper Ground Level features fashion-forward finds and new dining options. The 2nd Level caters to a dynamic and active lifestyle with chic athleisure, relaxed fashion, and a vibrant array of Japanese restaurants for a seamless day-to-night transition. On the 3rd Level, one can explore a fun-filled paradise with amusement areas, cinemas, wellness centers, and specialty stores.

Ahead of its opening in October, interested tenants are invited to join SM Supermalls in redefining urban retail in the hub of the bustling Mandaue City.

