Metrobank swings to strengthening relationships with Cebu Japanese clients

“At Metrobank, our focus is to grow alongside you and to contribute to nation-building. We share this same vision with our government in solidifying the Philippines’ position as Japan’s strategic partner. More importantly, we remain committed to guiding you in navigating the challenging financial landscape,” said Mr. Yap.

Metrobank Branch Banking Sector Visayas Region Head Emmeline Go, underscored how the Bank has been a steadfast partner of Japanese businesses in Cebu: "Throughout the years, Metrobank has been your committed partner here in Cebu. As we look forward with optimism to a booming industry, we will continue to be here every step of the way to assist you."

The tournament also served a philanthropic purpose. Funds were raised through the sale of mulligans, with proceeds benefiting the chosen charity of Metrobank Foundation, Caritas Manila’s urban gardening and community feeding programs. (SPONSORED CONTENT)