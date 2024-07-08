Metrobank swings to strengthening relationships with Cebu Japanese clients

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) once again held the much-anticipated Annual Golf Tournament at the fairways of newly-developed Liloan Golf Course in Cebu to celebrate long-standing partnerships and reconnect with its Japanese clients headquartered in the Queen City of the South.
The golf tournament is more than a recreational gathering, it is part of the Bank’s efforts to further cement ties with Cebu-based Japanese clients and show its commitment and unwavering support in the development of mutually beneficial business relationships between the Philippines and Japan.
“Golf, much like business, is about precision, strategy, patience, and fostering strong relationships. Today, we have the perfect opportunity to blend these elements as we enjoy each other's company for a friendly competition,"
said Metrobank Corporate Banking Group Head Anton C. Yap as he welcomed the tournament’s participants before the tee-off.
Leading the tee-off were Japanese Consul General in Cebu Hideaki Matsuo and Mr. Yap.
Since the establishment of Metrobank branches in Tokyo and Osaka almost three decades ago, the Bank has been dedicated to maintaining mutually beneficial relationships with Japanese businesses locally and abroad. It continues to offer a full range of financial solutions to help these businesses grow and succeed.
“At Metrobank, our focus is to grow alongside you and to contribute to nation-building. We share this same vision with our government in solidifying the Philippines’ position as Japan’s strategic partner. More importantly, we remain committed to guiding you in navigating the challenging financial landscape,” said Mr. Yap.
Metrobank Branch Banking Sector Visayas Region Head Emmeline Go, underscored how the Bank has been a steadfast partner of Japanese businesses in Cebu: "Throughout the years, Metrobank has been your committed partner here in Cebu. As we look forward with optimism to a booming industry, we will continue to be here every step of the way to assist you."
The tournament also served a philanthropic purpose. Funds were raised through the sale of mulligans, with proceeds benefiting the chosen charity of Metrobank Foundation, Caritas Manila’s urban gardening and community feeding programs. (SPONSORED CONTENT)