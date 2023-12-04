MG Motors Cebu's electrifying debut of MG4 EV

ELECTRIFY your daily driving experience as MG Motors Cebu officially unveiled its latest electric vehicle, The all-new MG4 Electric Vehicle (EV) at the company’s Mandaue branch on November 22, 2023.

The unveiling of its latest electric vehicle marks the beginning of MG Motors Cebu’s journey towards sustainability and innovation, offering Cebuanos eco-friendly alternatives and encouraging them to make eco-conscious choices as well as offering modern and ultra-modern features.

Embodying sophistication, efficiency, and eco-friendliness, this latest addition to the company’s electric vehicle lineup is set to enamor Cebuanos. Boasting cutting-edge features such as the 50:50 front and rear load split, the MG4 ensures outstanding handling and comfort. Its quick charging battery that can fill from 10-80 percent for as short as 26 minutes when plugged into a Type-2 DC charger at a maximum rate of 14kW, while its sharp steering feature offers sports car-like handling precision.

This electric vehicle can travel a distance of up to 435 Kilometers if fully charged while giving optimal performance all throughout.

Scott Agustin, Training Specialist from SAIC Motors PH, shared that with the introduction of MG4 EV’s full-electric feature, it is no surprise that Cebuanos are slowly starting to embrace this kind of sustainable technology as MG Motors has consistently been the number one manufacturing company in the world, and is known for offering value for money vehicles.