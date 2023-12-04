MG Motors Cebu's electrifying debut of MG4 EV

ELECTRIFY your daily driving experience as MG Motors Cebu officially unveiled its latest electric vehicle, The all-new MG4 Electric Vehicle (EV) at the company’s Mandaue branch on November 22, 2023.
The unveiling of its latest electric vehicle marks the beginning of MG Motors Cebu’s journey towards sustainability and innovation, offering Cebuanos eco-friendly alternatives and encouraging them to make eco-conscious choices as well as offering modern and ultra-modern features.
Embodying sophistication, efficiency, and eco-friendliness, this latest addition to the company’s electric vehicle lineup is set to enamor Cebuanos. Boasting cutting-edge features such as the 50:50 front and rear load split, the MG4 ensures outstanding handling and comfort. Its quick charging battery that can fill from 10-80 percent for as short as 26 minutes when plugged into a Type-2 DC charger at a maximum rate of 14kW, while its sharp steering feature offers sports car-like handling precision.
This electric vehicle can travel a distance of up to 435 Kilometers if fully charged while giving optimal performance all throughout.
Scott Agustin, Training Specialist from SAIC Motors PH, shared that with the introduction of MG4 EV’s full-electric feature, it is no surprise that Cebuanos are slowly starting to embrace this kind of sustainable technology as MG Motors has consistently been the number one manufacturing company in the world, and is known for offering value for money vehicles.
MG Motors vehicles stand out due to their exceptional performance, and sophisticated and sharp designs both inside and out. With the release of the company’s MG4 EV, Cebuanos can now indulge in high-quality performance seamlessly woven into their daily routines.
The MG4 EV’s unparalleled performance and cutting-edge features offer an elevated and unique experience compared to the regular everyday cars that we are generally accustomed to.
Norman Satina, the Service Manager of MG Motors Cebu, Genesis Motors Corporation, explained that the company’s latest addition to its lineup of electric vehicles offers not only a much better driving experience but emphasizes utmost quality customer and after-care services.
For as low as 1.5 million pesos, you can now have the chance to indulge and elevate your daily driving experience with the all-new MG4 EV. MG Motor Cebu’s journey towards sustainability and innovation not only invites you to acquire an unparalleled driving experience but also offer sustainable alternatives in-car mobility and manufacturing.
For more information, please visit MG Cebu on its Facebook page or contact them at (0908) 810 1655. Its dealership stores are located at A.S. Fortuna Street, Mandaue City and MC Briones St., Highway Ibabao, Mandaue City, Cebu. (SPONSORED CONTENT)