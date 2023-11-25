Micro-entrepreneur ‘hybrid-sells’ with the help of fiber broadband connection.

The post-pandemic environment demands flexibility and adaptability from everyone but most especially entrepreneurs who are slowly recovering from the pandemic slump.
One online Facebook seller is employing her business acumen not just in the virtual marketplace but in real life, as she does “hybrid selling” of her consumer goods.
Rogelia Dasco, a Cebu-based homemaker who buys and sells imported goods from the US, does her trade mostly online.
“The items, like lotions and perfumes, are from the US. My sister sends them, I take a picture of them, and I post them on Facebook Marketplace,” she shared.
However, unlike most online sellers, she doesn’t stop in the virtual world; When she gets to her buyer’s address, she then goes house to house in the community. The strategy pays off - she is able to sell out her goods in one afternoon instead of waiting for online sellers to finish off her inventory.
“When someone buys from me, for example, I go to their house but I bring my other items too. After I deliver to the buyer, I go to the neighbors and offer my other goods. Right now, I’m all sold out. The next shipment will come at the end of the month,” Dasco proudly said.
