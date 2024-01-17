MicroSourcing responds to Australia’s Accounting Talent Crunch, aims to recruit 300+ highly skilled Filipinos with Australian accounting and bookkeeping experience in 2024.

With a growing demand for skilled accounting, audit, and finance professionals in Australia, the leading audit, tax, and consulting firm in the country has partnered with MicroSourcing, the leading offshore provider of managed services in the Philippines. MicroSourcing is taking a proactive stance to alleviate the skills shortage in Australia's accounting sector by bringing on board over 300 accounting professionals from Metro Manila and Metro Cebu.

The ultimate problem faced by Australian firms is the lack of accounting graduates (Ratnatunga, n.d.).1 With 62 percent of employers gearing up to expand their teams, the demand is particularly pronounced for roles in tax, audit, risk, and compliance, (Twist, n.d.).2In a recent interview with Philip King for Accountants Daily, CPA Australia Chief Executive Andrew Hunter suggests that Australian firms should consider exploring international talent pools to bridge the widening accounting skills gap.3

Positioned as a strategic solution to the current shortage of accounting professionals, the Philippines has a talent pool of nearly 200,000 registered Certified Public Accountants and maintains a consistent flow of accounting graduates, (Karbon Magazine, n.d.).4In the academic year 2020-2021, the Philippines produced 20,482 accounting graduates. (Commission on Higher Education, 2022).5 Recognizing this potential, several captive and offshoring accounting firms in the Philippines have implemented formalized upskilling programs tailored to Australian accounting standards. These initiatives strategically bridge the skills gap and enhance the employability of Filipino accountants, aligning their expertise with global market demands, especially in Australia.