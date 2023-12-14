Milestones by the Sea: The Reef Island Resort Mactan's First-Year Adventure

IN THE vibrant coastal landscape of Mactan, Cebu, The Reef Island Resort celebrates a successful first anniversary since opening its doors on November 2, 2022.

This milestone marks a journey of growth, culinary excellence, and unforgettable moments, defining The Reef as a go-to destination for those seeking a perfect blend of natural beauty and modern amenities.

In just a year, the resort has undergone a transformative journey. From its modest start with 110 rooms, The Reef has expanded to offer 175 sea-view rooms, providing guests with an enhanced experience in a stunning coastal setting.

This growth signifies not only an increase in capacity but also a commitment to delivering a memorable stay for every visitor.