Minglanilla Landfill secures regulatory permits and with 'no violation'

Recent public statements regarding the Minglanilla Sanitary Landfill have created confusion and unnecessary alarm among Minglanilla residents and Cebuanos, among others.
In the interest of accuracy and public understanding, the management of the only known sanitary landfill in Minglanilla, Mega Pacific Landfill Resources Corporation (MPLRC), finds it necessary to clarify the facts surrounding the facility’s legality, operations, and relationship with the Municipality of Minglanilla.
The Minglanilla Sanitary Landfill, through the MPLRC, is a legally established and fully compliant sanitary landfill facility duly created in compliance to Philippine environmental laws. It holds all required permits and approvals, including:
• Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environmental
Management Bureau (DENR-EMB)
• Notice to Proceed from the DENR-EMB
• Water Discharge Permit
• Permit to Operate issued by the Department of Health
• Other permits and approvals required under existing environmental and regulatory laws
As of this publication, the Minglanilla Sanitary Landfill Facility has no negative adverse findings, Notices of Violation, Cease and Desist Orders, nor administrative sanctions issued by the DENR or any other regulatory bodies. The facility likewise has no violations under Republic Act No. 9003, the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.
These are matters of record and can be readily verified.
The Minglanilla Sanitary Landfill did not come into existence without planning, studies, or coordination. Prior to its construction, the project underwent comprehensive technical assessments, environmental evaluations, and consultations. These included benchmarking visits to established sanitary landfills, such as the Bayawan Sanitary Landfill in Negros Oriental, to ensure compliance with national standards and best practices.
These preparatory activities were conducted in close coordination with the Local Government of Minglanilla, Cebu, under the administration of former Mayor Elanito A. Peña (now Vice-Mayor), with the participation of members of the Sangguniang Bayan and the former Municipal Planning and Development Officer, Engr. Domingo Celeste Enad.
All preparatory work was aligned with the requirements of the DENR and the provisions of Republic Act No. 9003 to ensure that the facility’s planning and eventual operations conformed with environmental regulations and accepted waste management practices.
The relationship between the Municipality of Minglanilla and the Minglanilla Sanitary Landfill is governed by duly executed Memorandum of Agreements (MOA). The MOA was signed in the presence of then Mayor Elanito A. Peña, then Municipal Engineer (now OBO Head) Engr. Joselito Nacario, and then Councilor (now Mayor) Atty. Rajiv Enad, together with the landfill’s Board of Directors.
Pursuant to this MOA, the Municipality of Minglanilla had received tipping fees, resulting in actual benefits to the local government.
Under the revised MOA, the Municipality of Minglanilla is entitled to the following:
A 50 percent discount on tipping fees for municipal waste generated by the Municipality of Minglanilla;
• At least seven percent share in landfill revenues;
• Other economic and operational benefits intended to support the Municipality’s solid waste management responsibilities.
Taken together, the Municipality stands to gain from reduced waste disposal costs, revenue participation, and operational support, while ensuring continued compliance with environmental regulations.
The discounted tipping fees are particularly significant. With lower disposal costs, the Municipality is better positioned to manage its solid waste program efficiently and sustainably, helping moderate overall waste management expenses and, in the long term, easing the financial burden on Minglanillahanons through reduced pressure to increase garbage or collection fees.
Republic Act No. 9003 requires local government units (LGUs) to create a 10year long-term plan that includes strategies for waste reduction, segregation, and disposal. The law requires LGUs to meet this obligation either by developing their own facilities or by utilizing shared or clustered sanitary landfills that comply with national standards.
The Minglanilla Sanitary Landfill forms part of the Municipality’s long-term planning framework. Its operation will allow the Municipality to comply with RA 9003 in a practical and cost-efficient manner, without the immediate need to establish and finance a separate landfill facility.
Seen in this context, the landfill is not a liability to the Municipality but a key component of its compliance with national environmental policy.
The Minglanilla Sanitary Landfill has consistently demonstrated its ability to manage waste responsibly, particularly during periods of urgent need. Following the closure of the Inayawan Sanitary Landfill, the facility assisted Cebu City in clearing accumulated waste in the DPS/SRP areas. Its sister company provided hauling, transport, and disposal services of former Umapad Dumpsite in Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City, to ensure that the accumulated wastes were delivered to a proper final and authorized disposal, helping prevent environmental and public health risks.
Landfill operations go beyond mere disposal. Biodegradable wastes are segregated and processed into compost and organic fertilizers, in keeping with the principles of waste diversion and resource recovery under RA 9003. As commonly understood, this is “dili lang kay labay-labay,” but regulated and environmentally guided waste management.
In response to recent public posts and statements made on January 23, 2026, the landfill management has formally communicated with Mayor Rajiv Enad to clarify factual matters and to reiterate the facility’s legal standing, existing agreements with the Municipality, and continuing compliance with environmental laws.
The management remains committed to transparency and constructive engagement with the local government. At the same time, it is hoped that public discussions on this issue will be grounded in verified facts and official records, so that Minglanillahanons and Cebuanos may form their views based on accurate information. (SPONSORED CONTENT)