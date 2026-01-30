Minglanilla Landfill secures regulatory permits and with 'no violation'

Recent public statements regarding the Minglanilla Sanitary Landfill have created confusion and unnecessary alarm among Minglanilla residents and Cebuanos, among others.

In the interest of accuracy and public understanding, the management of the only known sanitary landfill in Minglanilla, Mega Pacific Landfill Resources Corporation (MPLRC), finds it necessary to clarify the facts surrounding the facility’s legality, operations, and relationship with the Municipality of Minglanilla.

Lawful operations and full regulatory compliance

The Minglanilla Sanitary Landfill, through the MPLRC, is a legally established and fully compliant sanitary landfill facility duly created in compliance to Philippine environmental laws. It holds all required permits and approvals, including:

• Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environmental

Management Bureau (DENR-EMB)

• Notice to Proceed from the DENR-EMB

• Water Discharge Permit

• Permit to Operate issued by the Department of Health

• Other permits and approvals required under existing environmental and regulatory laws

As of this publication, the Minglanilla Sanitary Landfill Facility has no negative adverse findings, Notices of Violation, Cease and Desist Orders, nor administrative sanctions issued by the DENR or any other regulatory bodies. The facility likewise has no violations under Republic Act No. 9003, the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

These are matters of record and can be readily verified.