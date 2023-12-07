Minis are back this season of giving with DOOGEE

The T20 Mini is equipped with LTE to access data anytime, anywhere. It also has an octa-core processor with 1.6 GHz and its CPU is supported by a trusty 9 GB of RAM (4 GB RAM on-board and another 5 GB can be expanded virtually). The 128 GB storage can be expanded up to 1 TB via a Micro SD Card so you don’t have to worry about saving all the holiday photos and videos with friends and family!

Get the DOOGEE T20 Mini discounted at Shopee !

Perfect for your hand, and your pocket!

What’s the secret to a happy life? Just find the joy in the little things – even in smartphones!

The DOOGEE S Mini is a 4.5-inch rugged smartphone with a lightweight but tough design that makes it the ideal gift for those who love to explore and be adventurous!

DOOGEE is globally known for its rugged devices and has now created a unique spin on its huge and tough smartphones. The DOOGEE S Mini is IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H rated which makes it a full-fledged rugged device– even though how small it is! Weighing at 155g, it can still withstand multiple drop tests on all faces, corners, and edges of the phone. With its certifications, it achieves levels of protection against water, dust, sand, and humidity!