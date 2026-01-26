ML Perya brings Ffn to Sinulog 2026

During the Sinulog weekend last January 17 and 18, from 4 p.m to 11:30 p.m, the perya was a lively stop for festival-goers. Visitors enjoyed free printed photos, creative activities, and the Sell & Share Bazaar, while staff were ready to explain M Lhuillier’s services in a simple and friendly way.

Throughout the week, the atmosphere of ML Perya encouraged interaction and connection. Families, friends, and even strangers shared smiles, tried activities together, and discovered new experiences. It became a space where learning, creativity, and fun blended seamlessly, leaving festival-goers with joyful memories to take home.

As the music faded and the lights dimmed, ML Perya left behind more than just fun; it created moments of connection, creativity, and celebration. At Sinulog 2026, it proved that when service meets fiesta, unforgettable experiences are born. (PR)