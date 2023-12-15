Mott 32 Cebu Launches Daily Luncheon Dining Experience

INTERNATIONALLY renowned restaurant, Mott 32, introduced an exclusive luncheon dining experience at its sole Philippine location within NUSTAR Resort Cebu. Beginning December 4, 2023, Mott 32 Cebu invites guests for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, offering a diverse culinary journey paired with a cultural immersion.

The daytime dining experience offers patrons a chance to delve into an exquisite dim sum lunch menu, carefully curated by the Michelin-awarded Chef Lee Man Sing. Guests can indulge in an assortment of steamed, baked, and fried dim sum options, including the signature Soft Quail Egg Iberico Pork Black Truffle Siu Mai and the Hot and Sour Shanghainese Soup Dumplings that promise a burst of succulent flavors.

Renowned for its innovative approach to Chinese cuisine, Mott 32 showcases a blend of regional Chinese flavors prepared using progressive techniques and premium ingredients. Head Chef Tam Wai Sang ensures the menu features classic offerings from the flagship restaurant in Hong Kong, with a predominant Cantonese influence complemented by Beijing and Szechuan flavors.

The culinary journey at Mott 32 Cebu extends beyond lunch offerings. Patrons can relish the restaurant's signature dishes such as the Barbecue Pluma Iberico Pork, boasting intricate marbling and glazed with Anhui Yellow Mountain honey, and the meticulously prepared 42 days Apple Wood Roasted Peking Duck, marinated and smoked for over 48 hours to perfection.

