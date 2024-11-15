Mount Grace Hospitals, Inc. welcomes ARC Hospital to its network

Mount Grace Hospitals, Inc. (MGHI) proudly announced the inclusion of Allegiant Regional Care (ARC) Hospital to its nationwide network of health facilities. ARC Hospital, located in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, is the 24th partner hospital and its first fully-owned facility.

Founded by a team of local and international medical experts, ARC Hospital has a strong foundation in compassionate, patient-centered care. MGHI President Rhais M. Gamboa expressed Mount Grace’s commitment to continue this legacy: “We share the aspiration of the founders of ARC Hospital to provide excellent medical services that meet the evolving needs and expectations of its customers.”

As a member of the UNILAB Group, one of the nation’s leading healthcare organizations, Mount Grace remains steadfast to its mission of serving Filipinos by providing better access, better service, and better health. (SPONSORED CONTENT)