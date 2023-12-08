MPTC's 2024 Happy Holideals: Over P5 Million Worth of Prizes Await Lucky Motorists!

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the Philippines' leading mobility infrastructure and solutions provider, is turning up the holiday excitement with the return of its 2024 Happy Holideals promo. Brace yourselves for a prolonged yuletide adventure like never before, with over P5 Million in dazzling prizes up for grabs.

In collaboration with Chevrolet Philippines, MPTC is doubling the excitement by giving motorists a chance to win not just one but two brand-new Chevrolet Tracker LS.

But there’s more to be excited about! MPTC will also be giving out P3 Million worth of cash prizes. 10 lucky winners will get to win P100,000 each while 40 winners will have a chance to bring home P50,000 each. That's right – two lucky winners will drive away brand-new car, and 50 individuals will get spending money just in time for their well-deserved summer getaway.

"We're thrilled to make the holiday season even more joyful and prolonged for our valued motorists. As we gear up for 2024, our 'Happy Holideals' promo is a token of our gratitude, a way to give back to our community that relies on our mobility solutions. It's our commitment to always provide more than just roads; we're here to add extra smiles to your journey," said MPTC President Rogelio ‘Babes’ Singson.

Participating and earning points for this promo couldn't be easier! All the motorists must do is use the MPT DriveHub app to reload their Easytrip RFID account and pass at least four times through any MPTC expressways: CCLEX, NLEX, NLEX Connector, CALAX, SCTEX, CAVITEX, and CAVITEX C5 LINK during the promo period.

For new users who do not have the app yet, they may simply download the MPT DriveHub app and link an Easytrip or CCLEX RFID, to instantly receive 2 points. MPT DriveHub app is available via the App Store ( https://apple.co/3mBkwb6) or Google Play Store (https://bit.ly/MPTDriveHubPlayStore ).

For each reload of P200 denomination via the MPT DriveHub App, users earn an additional 1 point (non cumulative). But here's the exciting part - every point is equivalent to 1 raffle entry, serving as a golden ticket to the grand raffle draw! the more points collected, the better the chances of winning.

Don't miss out on this longest holiday celebration ever. The promo runs from December 8, 2023, to March 7, 2024, giving you plenty of opportunities to rack up those points and secure your spot in the race for fantastic prizes.

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-179965 Series of 2023. For the latest updates and more details, please visit website, www.mptdrivehub.com.ph, or follow us on Facebook: