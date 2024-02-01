MR.D.I.Y. makes a vibrant mark at Sinulog 2024

Beyond the festivities, MR.DIY continues to serve the Visayas region with convenience and affordability. With 99 stores scattered across Visayas, including 31 in Cebu alone, MR.DIY remains a steadfast companion to local communities, offering a wide range of products to address diverse family needs. With a commitment to providing quality goods at Always Low Prices, MR.DIY ensures that everyone can access the essentials they require, wherever they are, MeronDIYan.

MR.DIY's participation in the Sinulog 2024 festivities not only added vibrancy to the celebrations but also underscored their commitment to community engagement and support. As they continue to expand their presence across Visayas, MR.DIY remains dedicated to serving and uplifting local communities, enriching lives one D-I-Y project at a time.