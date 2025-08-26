MR.DIY revs up the excitement with 800th store ‘SALE-bration’ Raffle Promo

To celebrate another great milestone, leading home improvement retailer MR.DIY is turning everyday shopping into a nationwide celebration with its 800th Store ”Sale-bration” Raffle Promo!

Whether you’re stocking up on home essentials or hunting for great deals, MR.DIY is giving you more reasons to shop because your next receipt might just win you a brand-new ride or a generous shopping spree!

From August 1 to 31, 2025, customers from Visayas can get in on the fun and enjoy:

Up to 50 percent “DIYscounts” on select must-have items

Be one of the winners of a brand-new Honda Giorno+ motorcycle

A chance to be one of the eight winners of MR.DIY Shopping Sprees worth P5,000

Joining is simple!

Shop a minimum of P350 in a single receipt to qualify for one raffle entry!

Fill your cart with practical and budget-friendly finds at your fingertips to refresh your home, treat your family, or stock up on everyday essentials—all in one go!

Turn quick errands into scenic road trips and endless fun with MR.DIY’s 800th Store SALE-bration Raffle Promo!

Visit your nearest store and join the SALEbration today.

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. 230273, Series of 2025.

Disclaimer: MR.DIY employees, suppliers, and third-party affiliates, along with their immediate families, are not eligible to participate in any of our marketing promotions. This policy ensures fairness and transparency for all participants.