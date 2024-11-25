mWell champions wellness with special edition UAAP watches

“mWell is an ally in every part of the wellness journey. Recognizing that health is our biggest personal investment, our wearables are designed to deliver crucial insights to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle. Our affordable line of watches paired with the mWell app will enable everyone, including our students and alumni community to become more productive, better manage their overall health and ultimately live happier and longer lives,” said mWell Chief executive officer and president and MPIC Chief Finance, Risk, and Sustainability Officer Chaye Cabal- Revilla.

UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag expressed excitement about the collaboration which he said aligns perfectly with the theme of ‘Stronger, Better, Together.’ “The UAAP is one with mWell in promoting wellness and leading healthier lives in order to become a more formidable community committed to greatness,” Saguisag said.

The UAAP Special Edition Watches by mWell represent eight Metro Manila universities in the Philippines—University of the Philippines (UP), Adamson University (AdU), Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), De La Salle University (DLSU), Far Eastern University (FEU), National University (NU), University of the East (UE), and University of Santo Tomas (UST). Each wearable comes with up to seven days battery life and is water-resistant. These are available exclusively through the mWell app eShop or via shop.mwell.com.ph. Each purchase comes with free delivery along with an extra strap and gift bag.

Next stop: UAAP cheerdance competition and University Wellness Tour

As the excitement builds, mWell and UAAP are gearing up for two major events: the UAAP Cheerdance Competition on December 1 and the Women’s Volleyball Season starting in February 2025. Fans and athletes alike can showcase their support by wearing their mWell UAAP watches at these thrilling events.

To promote holistic health among students, mWell will also roll out a Wellness University Tour designed to create awareness about the importance of both physical and mental health. (PR)