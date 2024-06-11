Mycollex West Homes unveils model units in Toledo City

Mycollex West Homes unveiled its model units on June 1, 2024, in Brgy. Poog, Toledo City. This new residential project is spread over a generous 2.9-hectare area and is designed to offer residents the perfect blend of convenience and comfort. It is strategically situated close to essential services and amenities, including churches, malls, and hospitals, making daily errands and commutes straightforward and stress-free.

The development features two distinct types of homes to suit different needs and preferences. The Alexa is a spacious two-storey detached house, ideal for families who need more space. It offers a lot size ranging from 100 to 160 square meters and a floor area of 80 square meters, providing ample room for comfortable living. The ground floor has a living, dining, and service area, kitchen, porch and lanai, toilet and bath, and a carpark. The second floor has three bedrooms, together with a toilet and bath.

On the other hand, The Mycah is a stylish two-storey townhouse, perfect for those seeking a more compact yet cozy living environment. It comes with similar features to the Alexa but with a lot size between 50 to 95 square meters and a floor area of 64 square meters.