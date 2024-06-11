Mycollex West Homes unveils model units in Toledo City

Mycollex West Homes unveiled its model units on June 1, 2024, in Brgy. Poog, Toledo City. This new residential project is spread over a generous 2.9-hectare area and is designed to offer residents the perfect blend of convenience and comfort. It is strategically situated close to essential services and amenities, including churches, malls, and hospitals, making daily errands and commutes straightforward and stress-free.
The development features two distinct types of homes to suit different needs and preferences. The Alexa is a spacious two-storey detached house, ideal for families who need more space. It offers a lot size ranging from 100 to 160 square meters and a floor area of 80 square meters, providing ample room for comfortable living. The ground floor has a living, dining, and service area, kitchen, porch and lanai, toilet and bath, and a carpark. The second floor has three bedrooms, together with a toilet and bath.
On the other hand, The Mycah is a stylish two-storey townhouse, perfect for those seeking a more compact yet cozy living environment. It comes with similar features to the Alexa but with a lot size between 50 to 95 square meters and a floor area of 64 square meters.
Mycollex West Homes’ model units offer a high standard of living, making it an attractive option for anyone seeking to settle in a vibrant, well-equipped community. With amenities like a basketball court and a clubhouse, Mycollex West Homes is particularly appealing to families who value open spaces for relaxation and recreation.
“We want to create units that are not just houses, but homes. This development will also feature ample open areas where families can gather and children can play,” shared Margaret Nina S. Tan, chief executive officer of Mycollex Properties. She also added that the company is doubling its efforts to incorporate eco-friendly practices into the design of the units.
As one of the largest residential projects in Toledo City, Mycollex West Homes is set to bring a boost to the local economy by creating jobs during construction and through ongoing property management. Additionally, the development is expected to attract new residents and businesses, further revitalizing the city. The incorporation of modern, sustainable practices aligns with Toledo City’s vision for future growth, making Mycollex West Homes a key component in the city's ongoing development and success.
For more details about Mycollex West Homes, you may call (0927) 321 6965. (SPONSORED CONTENT)