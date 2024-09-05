MyTV Cebu marks 15 years of bringing stories to life

Fun and worthwhile activities are in store as MyTV Cebu, a leading digital and cable network based in Cebu, is set to proudly celebrate its 15th anniversary on September 8, 2024.

To commemorate this milestone, MyTV Cebu has planned a month of engaging activities. Kicking off the celebrations, is a blood donation drive scheduled for Wednesday, September 4, 2024. The event will take place at the Training Room of the International Marketing Group (IMG) on the second floor of J.Y. Square, Lahug, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This life-saving initiative is held in collaboration with the Department of Health 7, Police Regional Office 7, Central Command, and Bureau of Fire Protection 7. Walk-in donors are welcome to participate and contribute to this noble cause.

The celebrations will continue with an awards ceremony on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at the Arctic Hall of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. The event will honor the company’s esteemed partners who have played a pivotal role in its growth over the past 15 years. Highlights of the evening include the launch of MyTV Cebu’s official jingle, recorded by the acclaimed Vispop artist Lourdes. The jingle launch comes with the announcement of a TikTok dance contest with a grand prize of P20,000. Additionally, MyTV Cebu will unveil its new website, mytv.ph, and mobile app, offering convenient access to news and programming on-the-go. The network remains active across Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and on MyTV Cebu Channel 28 via Parasat Cable.

On September 17, 2024, MyTV Cebu will host a forum on “Responsible Content Creation” in observance of Cebu Press Freedom Week at the University of San Jose Recoletos. This forum will feature prominent content creators Mathilda Airlines, Hello Shayne, and Issa Perez-Gandionco. A special contest will also be announced, inviting students to submit reels on Voter’s Education, with a cash prize of P10,000.

Originally founded in 2009 as Wealth Channel TV Network Inc., MyTV Cebu initially focused on programming for Cebu’s destinations and business communities. In 2014, under the leadership of renowned columnist and businessman Valeriano “Bobit” Avila, the network rebranded as “MyTV Cebu—My Channel, Your Channel,” broadcasting on Channel 30 via SkyCable and Channel 28 on Parasat Cable.

MyTV Cebu’s diverse programming covers politics, current events, governance, lifestyle, travel, food, business, financial literacy, health, sports, fashion, legal issues, entertainment, and the arts. It is particularly noted for its extensive live coverage of the annual Sinulog Festival and other significant events. The network’s weekly news media forum, “Open Line,” facilitates discussions with leaders and decision-makers on pertinent community issues.

Over the past 15 years, MyTV Cebu has been honored with eight major awards from the Cebu Archdiocesan Mass Media Awards (CAMMA) and the Globe Media Excellence Awards (GMEA).

As MyTV Cebu looks to the future, it remains dedicated to its mission of bringing compelling stories to life and continuing its tradition of excellence in media. (PR)