Myvan Properties and Development Inc. celebrates grand opening of its showroom and open house event

La Bellezah Homes and Ato Residences, the flagship project lines of Myvan Properties and Development Inc., one of Cebu’s trusted homegrown real estate developers, proudly unveiled its newest showroom and open house event on November 26, 2025, marking another milestone in the company’s commitment to providing quality and affordable homes to Filipino families.

The La Bellezah Homes and Ato Residences Showroom is strategically located across Cityscape Hotel, F. Cabahug St., Subangdaku, Mandaue City, Cebu, and is open Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., making it easily accessible for interested homeowners and investors.

The event opened with a warm welcome and ribbon-cutting ceremony led by company executives, partners and special guests. Attendees were treated to a first-hand look at Myvan’s thoughtfully designed model units, showcasing practical layouts, modern finishes and inviting living spaces tailored to the needs of today’s homeowners and investors.