Myvan Properties and Development Inc. celebrates grand opening of its showroom and open house event

La Bellezah Homes and Ato Residences, the flagship project lines of Myvan Properties and Development Inc., one of Cebu’s trusted homegrown real estate developers, proudly unveiled its newest showroom and open house event on November 26, 2025, marking another milestone in the company’s commitment to providing quality and affordable homes to Filipino families.
The La Bellezah Homes and Ato Residences Showroom is strategically located across Cityscape Hotel, F. Cabahug St., Subangdaku, Mandaue City, Cebu, and is open Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., making it easily accessible for interested homeowners and investors.
The event opened with a warm welcome and ribbon-cutting ceremony led by company executives, partners and special guests. Attendees were treated to a first-hand look at Myvan’s thoughtfully designed model units, showcasing practical layouts, modern finishes and inviting living spaces tailored to the needs of today’s homeowners and investors.
The event opened with a warm welcome and ribbon-cutting ceremony led by company executives, partners and special guests. Attendees were treated to a first-hand look at Myvan’s thoughtfully designed model units, showcasing practical layouts, modern finishes and inviting living spaces tailored to the needs of today’s homeowners and investors.
The showroom proudly features the model units of La Bellezah Homes (Trea–Consolacion and Deo–Pulangbato), La Bellezah Flats (Pulangbato, Tugbongan, and San Vicente, Liloan), Ato Residences Premier – Pardo, and Ato Residences – Talisay. These developments—ranging from house-and-lot communities to condominium residences—are crafted to elevate modern living.
Each space is thoughtfully designed to give visitors a first-hand experience of the quality, comfort and lifestyle these communities offer, allowing them to explore, immerse, and envision the home that best fits their future.
The showroom highlights Myvan’s vision of combining functionality with comfort while ensuring affordability and accessibility for families. Open house tours were also held, giving prospective buyers the opportunity to explore available projects, inquire about flexible financing options, and experience the signature “Myvan touch” in property development.
Guests enjoyed exclusive giveaways and an engaging program that reflected Myvan’s dedication to customer care and innovation in real estate. The celebration further strengthened the company’s presence in Cebu’s dynamic property market, underscoring its role as a reliable developer with a decade-long legacy of building communities.
With its new showroom and ongoing open house events, Myvan Properties and Development Inc. continues to make homeownership dreams possible, empowering families and creating long-term value for investors. This milestone offers clients a centralized and immersive way to experience Myvan’s projects, giving them the confidence that they are choosing affordable yet quality homes—all under one roof. (PR)