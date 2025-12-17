Myvan Properties holds 2025 Honors Night in Great Gatsby fashion.

Recognizing sales excellence

The awards highlighted top performers in the company’s Highest Sale Circle and Top Sellers categories. Cristy Angcahan from Bachelor’s Realty was named Pre-selling Top 1 Seller, followed by Maris Mangubat from Leuterio Realty & Brokerage and Lovely Mandaguit from Bachelor’s Realty. Florenie de Padua of TMS Signature Cebu earned recognition as the Top RFO Seller. Leuterio Realty & Brokerage was named Top Realty of the year.

Sales and Marketing Director Laiza Myles Ortiz emphasized the significance of the awards. “Myvan isn’t just a brand, it is a promise to our clients, partners, and ourselves. Our projects represent hope, growth, and opportunity, and we aim to impact every family we touch,” Ortiz said. In total, more than 60 Bronze and Silver awardees were also recognized for their consistent performance throughout the year.

In addition to the top awards, more than 60 Bronze and Silver awardees under the Highest Sale Circle were also recognized for meeting sales benchmarks and maintaining strong performance throughout the year.