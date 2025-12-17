Myvan Properties holds 2025 Honors Night in Great Gatsby fashion.

Myvan Properties and Development Inc. celebrated its top-performing agents and partner realties at the Myvan “Honors Night 2025: The Great Gatsby Edition” on December 4, 2025, at the Mandarin Plaza Hotel. The annual event recognized outstanding sales achievements while showcasing the company’s growth and ambitious plans for 2026.
The evening featured glittering décor, elegant attire and a lively program that included performances and raffles, with prizes such as an iPhone 17 and an all-expense-paid trip to Hanoi, Vietnam. Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival joined company executives, stakeholders, and industry partners in honoring the achievements of Myvan’s team.
The awards highlighted top performers in the company’s Highest Sale Circle and Top Sellers categories. Cristy Angcahan from Bachelor’s Realty was named Pre-selling Top 1 Seller, followed by Maris Mangubat from Leuterio Realty & Brokerage and Lovely Mandaguit from Bachelor’s Realty. Florenie de Padua of TMS Signature Cebu earned recognition as the Top RFO Seller. Leuterio Realty & Brokerage was named Top Realty of the year.
Sales and Marketing Director Laiza Myles Ortiz emphasized the significance of the awards. “Myvan isn’t just a brand, it is a promise to our clients, partners, and ourselves. Our projects represent hope, growth, and opportunity, and we aim to impact every family we touch,” Ortiz said. In total, more than 60 Bronze and Silver awardees were also recognized for their consistent performance throughout the year.
Myvan Properties reported a strong performance in 2025, with the launch of three new projects and the opening of a new showroom in Mandaue City, expanding its customer reach and market presence.
The company’s ongoing developments reflect its focus on mid-market housing and strategically located communities across Cebu. These include La Bellezah Homes Deo Pulangbato, La Bellezah Homes Trea, La Bellezah Flats Pulangbato, La Bellezah Flats Tugbongan, La Bellezah Flats San Vicente, Antequera Crest, Ato Residences Talisay, Ato Residences Premier Pardo and Ato Residences Consolacion.
During the event, Ortiz announced that Myvan Properties is preparing for a major expansion in 2026, with plans to launch nine new projects under its La Bellezah Homes and Ato brand developments. The upcoming projects are expected to further strengthen the company’s presence in key growth areas such as Pardo, Talisay, and Consolacion.
Company officials noted that the annual Honors Night serves as a platform to recognize excellence, strengthen team culture, and motivate partners amid a competitive real estate landscape.
With an expanded pipeline and continued demand for housing in Cebu, Myvan Properties positions itself as one of the more active developers in the region heading into 2026, reflecting sustained confidence in the local real estate market. (SPONSORED CONTENT)