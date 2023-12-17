NBA legend Richard Hamilton visits vivo concept store at SM MOA

The event underscored the commitment of vivo to delivering unparalleled experiences at the intersection of technology and sports.

vivo x NBA partnership

As part of its ongoing collaboration with the NBA, vivo is enhancing its dedication to basketball enthusiasts through strategic partnerships and engaging events. The meet-and-greet event with Richard Hamilton exemplifies vivo's commitment to bringing fans closer to the excitement of the NBA.

Select vivo stores will feature dedicated NBA sections, showcasing vivo smartphones streaming NBA games and programming through NBA League Pass, the league's premium live game subscription service available on the NBA app.

To amplify the thrill for NBA fans in the Philippines, vivo will roll out exciting promotions, providing them with the opportunity to win authentic NBA prizes. Currently, vivo is running the "Christmas Make a Wish" raffle promo until January 31, 2024. Participants have an opportunity to win three tickets to an NBA regular-season game, three autographed Wilson basketballs, and 50 codes for the NBA League Pass Monthly package. To join the promo, visit www.vivoglobal.ph/what-is-your-christmas-wish.

Official NBA merchandise is available at NBA stores at SM Megamall and SM Mall of Asia, as well as NBAStore.com.ph. For all the latest NBA news and updates, Filipino fans can visit www.nba.com, download the NBA App, and follow the NBA on Facebook, X, and TikTok.

For more information on vivo Philippines and its latest product offerings, visit vivoglobal.ph and follow the official vivo accounts on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. (SPONSORED CONTENT)