New year, new phone! Get up to 70 percent savings with vivo this 1.1 sale.

vivo is ushering in the New Year with a bang, offering Filipinos an opportunity to embrace the latest in smartphone technology with the 1.1 New Year deals.

The limited-time promotion promises savings of up to 70 percent on an array of cutting-edge vivo phones, including the latest V29 Series 5G -the Aura Portrait Master 2.0.

On January 1, tech enthusiasts can seize the moment to buy the following latest vivo phones:

As a bonus, the vivo Y16 can be yours for as low as P3,999, ensuring that there is a perfect vivo phone for every budget.

Enjoy these discounted prices using a 30 percent discount on Shopee and a 20 percent discount on Lazada so don't forget to claim your vouchers. For Lazada shoppers, indulge in your tech cravings with 0 percent interest for up to 12 months using LazPayLater on your first order.

Worried about post-purchase concerns? Fear not! Selected units come with an exclusive two-year warranty, providing peace of mind for your new vivo device.

Keep your eyes peeled for surprise discounts during flash sales, adding an extra layer of thrill to your shopping experience.

Remember, terms and conditions apply, so be sure to visit vivo official website, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, or TikTok for all the details.

Start the year right with vivo 1.1 New Year Deals - the perfect opportunity to upgrade your smartphone and step into 2024 with style.

Add to cart now at vivo's Lazada and Shopee so you won't miss checking out on January 1. (SPONSORED CONTENT)