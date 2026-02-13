Feature

NGCP announces restored power lines

Following the successful repair of critical infrastructure, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) officially restored and normalized power transmission services in key areas of Aklan Province at 1:31 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2026.

AKELCO ( Aklan Electric Cooperative, Inc.) (Caticlan & Boracay Substations), PWEI & GBP PPC3 Nabas

Reason: Final connection and successful energization of the new Caticlan XLPE Underground Cable back into its original scheme of the 69kV Nabas-Unidos-Caticlan Line. Temporary bypass line is already disconnected.

NGCP appreciates your patience and understanding during the power interruption. (PR)

