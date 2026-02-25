NGCP delivers early restoration of Unidos-Caticlan 69kV Line, normalizes power in Aklan

NGCP deployed 24 line gangs from other parts of the Visayas and South Luzon to fast-track the project. The work was particularly challenging, as the Unidos-Caticlan line runs through mountainous terrain, with structures spanning ridge to ridge. Unfavorable weather conditions brought about by Tropical Storm Basyang and limited working hours in compliance with safety regulations posed by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) further added to the difficulty. Despite these constraints, the project was completed safely and efficiently, ahead of the scheduled ASEAN Summit activities this March and the summer peak season in Boracay.

“We are proud to have restored the Unidos-Caticlan 69kV Line ahead of schedule despite various challenges and limitations. This is testament to the dedication of NGCP to ensure the reliability of transmission services in Aklan, particularly in the areas of Caticlan and Boracay, a vital tourist hub for the country”, NGCP said.

Prior to NGCP’s assumption of operations, the Unidos-Caticlan 69kV Line was under the operation and maintenance of Aklan Electric Cooperative (AKELCO).

In September 2025, the 69kV cable sustained significant damage. AKELCO subsequently acknowledged its inability to finance the required repairs, which prompted the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to issue a resolution in October 2025 transferring the responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the line to NGCP.

Upon formal turnover, NGCP immediately conducted a comprehensive assessment of the facility and found that approximately 88 percent of the identified defects were corrosion-related, largely due to prolonged exposure to harsh marine conditions. NGCP promptly initiated corrective measures and implemented a rehabilitation program to address structural weaknesses and restore the integrity of the line.

As part of its action plan, NGCP committed to rehabilitating and strengthening the line, with full reconductoring originally targeted for completion by March 2026. Through intensified coordination, additional manpower, and round-the-clock work, NGCP was able to complete the necessary upgrades and energize the line nearly a month ahead of schedule.

The restoration works were initially projected to require six shutdowns. Through careful planning, these were reduced to four scheduled outages conducted on Jan. 27, Feb. 3, Feb. 12, and Feb. 13, helping minimize inconvenience to affected consumers.

While the 69kV line is now fully restored, NGCP continues to advance the long-term solution for the area, the Nabas-Caticlan-Boracay 138kV Interconnection Project, targeted for completion by August 2026. Once completed, the project will provide stronger capacity and enhanced reliability of power for Aklan and surrounding communities.

“We understand how vital stable electricity is to homes, businesses, and the tourism industry in Aklan,” the company said. “We sincerely thank the public for their patience and cooperation. With the 69kV line now fully operational and the 138kV interconnection moving forward, NGCP remains committed to delivering a more reliable and resilient transmission system for the province.” (PR)