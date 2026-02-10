Feature

NGCP prepares for Tropical Storm #BasyangPH

Published on

Power system operator and transmission service provider NGCP has implemented the necessary preparations and precautions to  minimize the impact of Tropical Storm Basyang on transmission operations and facilities. 

Preparations include ensuring the reliability of communications equipment, availability of  hardware materials and supplies necessary for the repair of damage to facilities, as well as the  positioning of line crews in strategic areas to facilitate immediate restoration work.

NGCP’s  Integrated Disaster Action Plan (IDAP) prescribes these and other procedures to ensure the  readiness of all power transmission facilities expected to be affected by the passage of the  weather disturbance. (PR)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph