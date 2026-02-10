NGCP prepares for Tropical Storm #BasyangPH

Power system operator and transmission service provider NGCP has implemented the necessary preparations and precautions to minimize the impact of Tropical Storm Basyang on transmission operations and facilities.

Preparations include ensuring the reliability of communications equipment, availability of hardware materials and supplies necessary for the repair of damage to facilities, as well as the positioning of line crews in strategic areas to facilitate immediate restoration work.

NGCP’s Integrated Disaster Action Plan (IDAP) prescribes these and other procedures to ensure the readiness of all power transmission facilities expected to be affected by the passage of the weather disturbance. (PR)