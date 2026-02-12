NGCP to complete 7 key projects in 2026

NGCP is set to energize major transmission projects in 2026 following the completion of several critical project components including facility upgrades, expansions and improvements for grid stability and reliability.

The following projects are targeted for completion within the year: Amlan-Dumaguete 138kV transmission line with ERC-approved cost P1.9 billion, Tuguegarao-Lal-lo (Magapit) 230kV transmission with ERC-approved cost P2.4 billion, Tuy 500/230kV Substation Stage 1 (Tuy-DasmariÒas 500kV transmission line component) with ERC-approved cost PhP 8.1 Billion, Nabas-Caticlan-Boracay 138kV transmission line with ERC-approved cost P4.2 Billion and Tacurong-Kalamansig 69kV transmission line with a cost of P757.98 million.

The company is also set to finish Stage 2 of its Visayas Substation Reliability project, as well as the relocation of steel poles along the Hermosa-Duhat 230kV transmission line within the year. These will address economic drivers such as load growth, system reliability and security, power quality and technology, entry of new generating plants (both renewable and non-renewable), as well as to complement major projects such as power grid backbones and island interconnections.

In 2025, NGCP completed the upgrading and expansion of 14 substations to enhance grid reliability and stability. The Castillejos Substation was installed with 1,000MVA transformer capacity, the Calaca and Concepcion Substations were each installed with new 300MVA transformers, the Corella, Toril, Pitogo, Maramag, Dingle, Calbayog and Paranas Substations with 100MVA transformers, the Davao Substation with a 150MVA transformer, and the San Jose and Mabinay Substations with a 50MVA transformer.

A 100MVA expansion at NGCP's Iloilo Substation, a component of the Panay-Guimaras Interconnection project, was also completed in April 2025. Voltage improvement initiatives were also completed by NGCP in its Tigaon, Malvar, Baybay Load-end Station, Sta. Barbara, and Zamboanga Substations.

These accomplishments are a testament to NGCP's commitment to its mandate of delivering safe, secure, and reliable power transmission services to our customers. "We take our obligations under our franchise and concession agreement seriously.

Despite continuing challenges in right-of-way and permitting, we remain committed to the work ahead, and are optimistic in completing these projects within the year," NGCP stated.

NGCP also renewed its appeal for support from the Department of Energy and other related government agencies, and the local government units (LGUs) for the swift approval and release of necessary permits for the implementation of critical transmission projects.

"We continue to seek the support of government agencies and LGUs by ensuring the expedited release of permits related to our projects. Their assistance is vital to ensuring unhampered project implementation," NGCP said. (PR)