Norway’s Honorary Consul receives the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.

Norway’s Honorary Consul to Cebu and Negros Occidental Candice Gotianuy received the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit at a ceremonial handover led by Ambassador Christian Lyster at the Norwegian residence in Makati on October 2, 2023.
The order is conferred on foreign and Norwegian nationals as a reward for their outstanding service in the interest of Norway.
The Royal Order of Merit was established by His Majesty King Olav V in 1985, and His Majesty the King is the Grand Master of the order.
The Ambassador congratulated the Honorary Consul for this important milestone, and likewise mentioned it's timely recognition during the celebration of the 75 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Norway.