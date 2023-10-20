Norway’s Honorary Consul receives the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.

Norway’s Honorary Consul to Cebu and Negros Occidental Candice Gotianuy received the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit at a ceremonial handover led by Ambassador Christian Lyster at the Norwegian residence in Makati on October 2, 2023.

The order is conferred on foreign and Norwegian nationals as a reward for their outstanding service in the interest of Norway.

The Royal Order of Merit was established by His Majesty King Olav V in 1985, and His Majesty the King is the Grand Master of the order.