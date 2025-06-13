Now you can send money abroad with PalawanPay and Palawan Express Pera Padala: Affordable, fast, and hassle-free

For many Filipinos, sending money is more than just a transaction; it’s a lifeline. It supports loved ones, fulfills responsibilities, and keeps connections strong across borders. Whether for tuition, medical expenses, business needs, or daily living costs, the need for dependable international remittance continues to grow. While receiving money from abroad is a common practice, sending money from the Philippines to other countries has long been a challenge. High fees, complex requirements, and limited access often get in the way, whether for a small business owner paying an overseas supplier, a family helping an OFW cover urgent expenses, or a student abroad relying on support from home.

Recognizing these everyday hurdles, the Palawan Group of Companies (PGC), the trusted name behind fast-growing e-wallet PalawanPay and the multi-awarded Palawan Express Pera Padala (PEPP), introduces Pera Padala Abroad. This new service marks a milestone: PalawanPay is now one of the first e-wallets in the Philippines to offer outbound international remittance, allowing users to send money overseas anytime, anywhere, straight from their phones. No long lines. No complicated forms. Just a few taps to support loved ones, wherever they may be in the world.

Send money abroad—anytime, anywhere

Pera Padala Abroad makes sending money abroad as easy as sending it locally. Through the PalawanPay app, users can send funds overseas directly from their mobile phones. For those who prefer face-to-face transactions, the service is also available at over 3,500 authorized PEPP branches nationwide, ensuring accessibility whether you're in the city or a province.

With PalawanPay, there’s no need for lengthy paperwork or banking steps. All you need is a verified PalawanPay account, and you’re ready to send. And true to Palawan’s brand promise, it’s “mura, mabilis, at walang kuskos balungos” (affordable, fast, and hassle-free), the same quality of service PGC has proudly delivered for 40 years.

Send to over 190 countries with affordable rates starting at just P300

Whether you’re sending to a bank account, an e-wallet, or opting for cash pick-up, Pera Padala Abroad has you covered, with rates starting at just P300. With competitive exchange rates, your recipient gets more value. Funds sent in pesos can be converted into the local currency of the destination country or kept in the recipient’s preferred currency, offering flexibility and ease.

Transactions are processed in real time. Once you receive your reference number, the funds are sent instantly, giving both sender and recipient peace of mind. This seamless international service is powered by Ria, a trusted global remittance network serving over 190 countries and with more than 500,000 pick-up locations worldwide.

Tatak Palawan, walang kuskos balungos — Just safe and reliable pera padala

“At PGC, we’re continuously innovating to meet the real needs of our fellow Filipinos,” said Karlo M. Castro, President and CEO of PGC. “With the launch of Pera Padala Abroad, we’re proud to be one of the first e-wallets in the country to offer outbound remittance, a step forward in making financial services more inclusive. Kahit saang panig ng mundo na may Pinoy, maaari nang makatanggap ng Pera Padala mula sa Pinas (No matter where in the world Filipinos are, they can easily receive money sent from the Philippines).”

Third Librea, CEO of PalawanPay, echoes this sentiment as he remarked: “PalawanPay is proudly gawang Pilipino, para sa Pilipino (Made by Filipinos, for Filipinos). Now, we can further say, para sa Pilipino sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo (For Filipinos in all corners of the world). This is consistent with the Palawan Group’s thrust of championing financial inclusion.”

For four decades, PGC has been one of the most trusted names in Philippine financial services, consistently providing affordable, reliable, and accessible solutions to every Filipino. With the launch of Pera Padala Abroad, PGC is expanding its reach to make financial services even more convenient and affordable across the Philippines and worldwide.

Now, sending money abroad is just as easy as sending it across town. Download the PalawanPay app today, or visit your nearest PEPP branch to start sending abroad.

For more information about Pera Padala Abroad, check your PalawanPay app or visit PalawanPay app website. (SPONSORED CONTENT)