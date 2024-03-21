NUSTAR celebrates tradition with larger-than-life Easter eggs.

In medieval Europe, eggs were often decorated and exchanged as gifts during the Easter season, symbolizing the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The intricate patterns and vibrant colors used in egg decoration reflected the joy and hope associated with the Easter holiday.

Fast forward to today, and the art of painting Easter eggs continues to inspire artists and enthusiasts worldwide. This Easter season, NUSTAR proudly presents a modern twist on this age-old tradition with the unveiling of larger-than-life Easter eggs around the integrated resort, each standing at an impressive four feet tall.