NUSTAR celebrates Valentine’s Day with curated dining experiences across signature outlets

This Valentine’s Day, NUSTAR Resort Cebu invites couples, families and groups of friends to celebrate love in its many expressions—intimate, joyful and shared—through a thoughtfully curated lineup of dining experiences across its signature restaurants and lounges.
From elegant evenings under the stars and refined set menus, to festive buffet gatherings, live music nights and indulgent sweet offerings, NUSTAR sets the stage for meaningful moments and memorable celebrations this season of love.
Set against shimmering waters and open skies overlooking the seascape and Cebu’s iconic Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX)—the longest bridge in the country—NUSTAR Resort Cebu presents Romantic Soiree Under the Stars on Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m. at the NUSTAR Poolside Gardens.
Priced at P6,000 per person, the bespoke five-course dinner opens with an elegant trio of amuse-bouches: balsamic and pink pepper berry bruschetta; steak tataki with wasabi in herb brioche, crowned with caviar and gold leaf; and Roquefort with fig and cranberry tartlet.
This is followed by charred octopus with romesco sauce, cherry tomatoes and puffed quinoa before a refreshing rosé wine berry sorbet prepares the palate for the main course.
• U.S. Beef and Foie Gras or Dry-Aged Beef Tenderloin, grilled and served with foie gras, glazed heirloom vegetables, potato rosette, and Bordelaise sauce; or
• Chilean Seabass and Lobster, paired with three ways of asparagus, poached egg, potato fondant, and champagne velouté.
The evening concludes with a decadent Dark Chocolate Frangelico Magnum, featuring raspberry ice cream, salted caramel macaron, dark chocolate sponge and pistachio crisp. A live saxophonist serenade elevates the experience, transforming the evening into an unhurried celebration of romance.
For inquiries and reservations, guests may email contactus@nustar.com.ph or call (032) 888 8282.
An Italian Ode to Love at First Bite
At Il Primo, Valentine’s Day unfolds as an Italian love story told through flavor, craftsmanship and tradition. Amore al Primo Morso, meaning “love at first bite,” is a five-course Italian set menu priced at P4,000++ per person, inspired by Italy’s belief that love—like food—is best savored slowly.
The experience begins with a refined Mortadella amuse-bouche, followed by a Puglia-style seafood salad that evokes the coastal flavors of southern Italy. A handcrafted pasta course of homemade beetroot Sardinian culurgiones showcases Italian culinary artistry, leading to a robust main of Black Angus Beef Tenderloin. The evening concludes with a delicate Cherry Semifreddo, a classic Italian dessert symbolizing balance and sweetness.
An optional wine pairing is available at P1,000++ per person. Live violin music, a romantic duo serenade and a portrait sketch artist creating bespoke keepsakes complete the experience—hallmarks of an Italian Valentine’s celebration.
Reservations may be made via https://www.opentable.com/r/il-primo-cebu-city or by calling (0998) 539 6735.
Mott 32 presents "A Taste of Romance," an elevated four-course Valentine’s menu priced at P4,988 per person, accompanied by live violin and duo serenade performances.
The experience begins with refined starters, followed by comforting soups, celebratory mains featuring Peking Duck and premium seafood, and an indulgent dessert selection. An optional wine pairing is available at P1,488 per person.
The menu is available for lunch and dinner on Feb. 14, with prior reservations required. Guests may reserve via http://bit.ly/Mott32NUSTARCebuReservations or call (0999) 996 5684.
A Filipino Celebration of Love and Togetherness
Fina invites guests to celebrate Valentine’s Day the Filipino way with "Hapag ng Pag-ibig," a thoughtfully prepared set menu priced at P1,500 per person, inspired by the tradition of salu-salo, where love is expressed through shared dishes and meaningful conversations.
Set 1 features Bulalo Osso Buco Style, Malunggay Pesto Pasta, Oyster Granita, Sinigang Bisque Pork & Chicken, and Frozen Brazo de Mercedez.
Set 2 offers Baked Local Scallop, Bistek Tagalog, Clam Malunggay Chowder, Pasta with Alavar Sauce, and Strawberry Tablea Cake.
Available for lunch and dinner on February 14, with prior reservations required.
Reservations: https://bit.ly/FinaReservations | (0996) 683 8888.
At Axis Entertainment and Sports Bar, Valentine’s Day takes on a lively rhythm with Romance & Rhythms on Feb. 14.
Guests may enjoy a special dinner and drinks package featuring live music by The Great Ideas Band. The package includes one glass of Axis’ signature welcome cocktail and one glass of red or white wine per guest, a choice of entrée—Grilled Salmon or Pork Adobo Riblets—and a mini Red Velvet cake per couple.
Reservations may be made via contactus@nustar.com.ph or (032) 888 8282.
NUSTAR extends the celebration beyond the dining table with A Valentine’s Affair Retail Kiosk, offering a curated selection of handcrafted chocolates, artisanal cakes, and fine wines.
Guests may indulge in chocolate creations such as Praline Bottle, Chocolate Heart with Bear, Strawberry Bar, Chocolate Split Bar, and more, priced from P292 to P3,198. Signature cakes from Fili Lobby Lounge—including Strawberry White Chocolate, Caramel Banana Walnut Macchiato, and Raspberry Red Velvet Cheesecake—are also available at P2,159 each.
The kiosk is open from Feb. 6 to 18 at the shared lobby of Fili and NUSTAR Hotels, offering sweet keepsakes for gifting or personal indulgence. (PR)