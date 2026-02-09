NUSTAR celebrates Valentine’s Day with curated dining experiences across signature outlets

Romantic soiree under the stars at the NUSTAR poolside

Set against shimmering waters and open skies overlooking the seascape and Cebu’s iconic Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX)—the longest bridge in the country—NUSTAR Resort Cebu presents Romantic Soiree Under the Stars on Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m. at the NUSTAR Poolside Gardens.

Priced at P6,000 per person, the bespoke five-course dinner opens with an elegant trio of amuse-bouches: balsamic and pink pepper berry bruschetta; steak tataki with wasabi in herb brioche, crowned with caviar and gold leaf; and Roquefort with fig and cranberry tartlet.

This is followed by charred octopus with romesco sauce, cherry tomatoes and puffed quinoa before a refreshing rosé wine berry sorbet prepares the palate for the main course.

Guests may choose between two expertly crafted mains:

• U.S. Beef and Foie Gras or Dry-Aged Beef Tenderloin, grilled and served with foie gras, glazed heirloom vegetables, potato rosette, and Bordelaise sauce; or

• Chilean Seabass and Lobster, paired with three ways of asparagus, poached egg, potato fondant, and champagne velouté.

The evening concludes with a decadent Dark Chocolate Frangelico Magnum, featuring raspberry ice cream, salted caramel macaron, dark chocolate sponge and pistachio crisp. A live saxophonist serenade elevates the experience, transforming the evening into an unhurried celebration of romance.

For inquiries and reservations, guests may email contactus@nustar.com.ph or call (032) 888 8282.