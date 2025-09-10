NUSTAR joins Brigada Eskwela 2025 to support Talisay Kindergarten students

As part of its commitment to uplifting communities through meaningful service, NUSTAR Resort & Casino Cebu participated in this year’s Brigada Eskwela 2025 with an outreach activity held on August 8, 2025, at Vicenta A. Manreal Elementary School in Pooc, Talisay City.

Organized under NUServe, NUSTAR’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, the event brought together employee volunteers who repainted four kindergarten classrooms, improving the learning environment for the students. The activity also included a short program for the children, during which snacks and gift items were distributed, fostering connections and reinforcing a strong sense of community.

This effort was made possible through the shared vision and support for education and social development from the Universal Cultural Foundation Inc. and the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation.