NUSTAR joins Cebu community in celebrating local culture and craftsmanship this Sinulog 2026

NUSTAR Resort Cebu marks Sinulog 2026 with a series of activities that bring the community together in one iconic destination. This January, guests can experience a week-long Sinulog celebration at NUSTAR featuring cultural exhibits, live performances, and community-focused events.

Feel the heartbeat of Sinulog at NUSTAR

At the center of the celebration is the Sto. Niño Shrine within the property which is open to guests throughout the festival. These activities highlight the cultural and historical foundations of Sinulog and remain an integral part of the overall celebration.

From January 12 to 18, guests can view the Sto. Niño Images and the Festival Queens’ Costumes Exhibits. These activations offer a closer look at the traditions and craftsmanship that bring deeper meaning to Sinulog.