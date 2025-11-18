NUSTAR launches special promo for Cebu Pacific passengers flying to Cebu.

To redeem these offers, passengers must present a Cebu Pacific boarding pass, which is valid within 30 days from the flight date, along with a government-issued ID. Guests can also take advantage of the free shuttle service between NUSTAR and Mactan-Cebu International Airport (Terminals 1 and 2), available every hour from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. daily.

“This partnership demonstrates NUSTAR’s commitment to enriching the travel experience of passengers arriving in Cebu via Cebu Pacific, a fellow masterbrand from the Gokongwei Group”, said Ms. Katrina Mae de Jesus, Assistant Vice President for Business Development at NUSTAR. “We look forward to welcoming guests to Cebu and to NUSTAR with our signature Filipino hospitality and special treats that will make their visit truly memorable.”

Cebu Pacific currently operates flights to Cebu from 25 domestic destinations across its major hubs in Manila, Clark, Iloilo, and Davao, as well as from seven international destinations, making it a convenient gateway to explore the Philippines. This extensive connectivity allows more travelers, both local and international, to easily visit and experience NUSTAR, supporting its goal of becoming a premier leisure and entertainment destination in the region.

The promo runs from October 25 to December 31, 2025. Terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit www.nustar.ph or call (032) 888 8282. (PR)