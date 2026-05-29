NUSTAR Resort Cebu celebrates Independence Day with 'Malaya, Flavors of Freedom': an exclusive 6 hands tasting menu at FINA

NUSTAR Resort Cebu presents “MALAYA, Flavors of Freedom,” an exclusive six-hands tasting menu happening on June 12, 2026, 7pm at Fina, NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s Filipino dining concept, bringing together some of the country’s most exciting culinary talents in celebration of Philippine Independence Day.
The one-night-only six-course dining experience highlights regional heritage and contemporary Filipino gastronomy through a collaborative menu led by Chef Miggy Moreno, recognized in the MICHELIN Guide with a Bib Gourmand distinction for his modern interpretation of Tausug cuisine. Joining him are NUSTAR Executive Chef Martin Rebolledo and Fina Sous Chef Lloyd Cabalhin, part of the team behind the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRACCI) Cebu Goes Culinary 2025 Overall Champion title.
Complementing the menu is a specially curated beverage pairing, including an internationally awarded signature mocktail from Fina Restaurant Manager Grant Bacalla, crafted to elevate the flavors and storytelling behind each course. Priced at P4,000+++ per person inclusive of beverage pairing, “MALAYA, Flavors of Freedom” continues NUSTAR’s commitment to creating elevated culinary experiences that celebrate Filipino culture, craftsmanship, and regional identity through a refined contemporary lens. Seating is limited to preserve an intimate and highly personalized dining experience.
Set within Cebu’s premier integrated resort, NUSTAR Resort Cebu, the six-hands dinner further strengthens the integrated resort’s growing reputation as one of the leading culinary and lifestyle destinations in the southern Philippines. Through collaborations with celebrated chefs, immersive dining concepts, and destination-led experiences, NUSTAR continues to champion Cebu’s emergence as a rising hub for world-class gastronomy and hospitality.
Reservations for “MALAYA, Flavors of Freedom,” NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s signature Philippine Independence Day dining experience and part of Cebu Food & Wine Festival 2026, are now open. The exclusive six-hands tasting menu brings together celebrated culinary talents for a one-night-only showcase of contemporary Filipino cuisine rooted in regional heritage.
Guests may secure their tables through NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s Official Website at https://e-ticket.nustar.ph/dining/eiDDYQk4O1PcpurNa9y2, through Fina at NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s social media channels or through Viber (0998) 396 692. (PR)