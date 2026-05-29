NUSTAR Resort Cebu celebrates Independence Day with 'Malaya, Flavors of Freedom': an exclusive 6 hands tasting menu at FINA

NUSTAR Resort Cebu presents “MALAYA, Flavors of Freedom,” an exclusive six-hands tasting menu happening on June 12, 2026, 7pm at Fina, NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s Filipino dining concept, bringing together some of the country’s most exciting culinary talents in celebration of Philippine Independence Day.

The one-night-only six-course dining experience highlights regional heritage and contemporary Filipino gastronomy through a collaborative menu led by Chef Miggy Moreno, recognized in the MICHELIN Guide with a Bib Gourmand distinction for his modern interpretation of Tausug cuisine. Joining him are NUSTAR Executive Chef Martin Rebolledo and Fina Sous Chef Lloyd Cabalhin, part of the team behind the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRACCI) Cebu Goes Culinary 2025 Overall Champion title.