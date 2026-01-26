NUSTAR Resort Cebu set to host major Asean Tourism events this January 2026.

NUSTAR Resort Cebu will welcome delegates to the reception and dinner hosted by the Singapore Tourism Board at the NUSTAR Grand Ballroom on Jan. 29, 2026. This reflects NUSTAR’s commitment in promoting Cebu as a premier destination for MICE and leisure. The resort will also host the ASEAN Tourism Standard Awards and Asean Tourism Forum 2026 Closing Ceremony on Jan. 31, 2026, in partnership with the Department of Tourism.

As the exclusive venue for the Asean Tourism Standard Awards and ATF 2026 Closing Ceremony, NUSTAR Resort Cebu will showcase Cebu’s most advanced grand ballroom, award-winning accommodations at Fili Hotel Cebu and NUSTAR Hotel Cebu, as well as integrated amenities including The Mall at NUSTAR, dining and shopping experiences, and entertainment facilities. The resort will provide a central platform for Asean tourism stakeholders to meet, network and highlight regional innovations. Event highlights include dedicated zones featuring Asean tourism products, VIP tours, media briefings and curated experiences for delegates and industry leaders.

“We are honored to host the AseanTourism Forum at NUSTAR. This milestone reinforces Cebu’s emergence as a world-class Mice destination, leveraging our exceptional facilities and strategic partnerships to spotlight Asean tourism innovation,” said Sean Knights, Chief Operating Officer of NUSTAR Resort Cebu. “We invite delegates, media and stakeholders to experience Asean tourism innovation at NUSTAR Resort Cebu.”

NUSTAR’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its accolades, including the 2023 PropertyGuru Asia Awards for Best Hotel Development, Best Hotel Architecture, and Best Hotel Interior, as well as the 2025 LUXE Global Awards for Hotel of the Year (Fili Hotel Cebu) and Best Ultra Luxurious Hotel (NUSTAR Hotel Cebu). NUSTAR Hotel Cebu was also included in the 2025 Michelin Hotels Guide, and Fili Hotel received TripAdvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Award. These achievements underscore the resort’s proven track record in hosting high-profile international events and delivering exceptional hospitality experiences.