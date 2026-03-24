Nustar Resort Cebu turns Easter into an adventure with Treasure Cove: The Great Easter Hunt

Families looking for a grand adventure this Easter can look forward to Treasure Cove: The Great Easter Hunt, NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s annual signature Easter celebration happening on April 5, 2026 (Easter Sunday) at the NUSTAR Grand Ballroom.

Set in a vibrant treasure cove filled with hidden surprises, the event invites children and their families to set sail into an Easter adventure where young explorers search for eggs, uncover clues, and discover exciting treats along the way.

The celebration will unfold in two adventure runs: a morning run from 10:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m. and an afternoon run from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., giving families flexibility to join at their preferred time.

At Treasure Cove: The Great Easter Hunt, children step into the role of junior adventurers as they explore designated egg hunt zones throughout the venue and participate in a variety of activities designed especially for young guests. These include arts and crafts stations, interactive games, and themed experiences that bring the adventure to life.

Beyond the hunt, young participants can also look forward to special prizes and giveaways from Globe, Playville, Timezone, Toys R Us, and Universal Robina Corporation (URC), including prizes for best dressed young adventurers, Easter surprises, photo opportunities, and more.

Tickets are available in the following categories:

Accompanied Ticket (1 Child + 1 Adult) – P1,500

Family Ticket (2 Adults + 2 Children) – P2,800

Additional Child – P750

Additional Adult – P1,300

Tickets may be purchased through the official NUSTAR e-shop website at e-shop.nustar.ph and selected on-property outlets. For more information, visit nustar.ph or call (032) 888 8282. (PR)