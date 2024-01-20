NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s Sinulog Fest 2024: FAQs and what you need to know.

To culminate the festivities of the Sinulog, NUSTAR Resort Cebu will be the official venue partner in staging an exhilarating music festival, the Sinulog Fest 2024, on January 21, 2024. Organized by Elevate88, this event merges pulsating beats, live performances by top local artists, and the infectious energy of the Sinulog, uniting both music enthusiasts and festival-goers.
The Sinulog Fest will be held on January 21, 2024, (Sunday) at The Boardwalk of NUSTAR Resort Cebu where guests can party from 7 p.m. onward.
Sinulogfest will feature performances by Cookie$, Nix Damn P, house music DJ Elmer Dado and Gruppo Tribale, Francesco & Radha, DJs Short, Renzo Senining, Simon Rodriguez, and DJ Young.
Tickets are priced at P500 for General Admission; P25,000 for a VIP table, which can seat eight persons; and P35,000 for a VVIP table, which can also seat eight (8) persons.
Please refer to the table here for the inclusions:
Guests may purchase their tickets via . For inquiries on tickets, please contact NUSTAR via email at or mobile number at (0917) 717 6169. (SPONSORED CONTENT)